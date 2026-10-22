For someone nearing retirement, a government bond yield of 7.45% may look like an opportunity to secure a steady income for the years ahead. But there is a catch. The same rise in yields that makes fresh investments more attractive can reduce the market value of bonds already held in a retirement portfolio.

For retirees who depend on their savings to meet monthly expenses, getting the balance right between income, safety and liquidity matters more than chasing a higher return.

The yield on India’s 10-year benchmark government bond rose to 7.45% on October 22, its highest level in three and a half years. Higher oil prices and global market cues have added to concerns about inflation and the future direction of interest rates. The move comes after a period of sustained pressure on government bonds, with the Reserve Bank of India raising its repo rate by 25 basis points in October and signalling a tighter policy approach.

For retirement investors, the question is not simply whether a 7.45% yield is attractive. It is whether to lock in these yields now, wait for rates to rise further or stay invested in existing bonds and debt mutual funds despite short-term losses.

The answer depends largely on when the money will be needed and whether the investor can hold the investment until maturity.

Why are government bond yields rising?

Three factors are putting pressure on Indian bond yields: rising oil prices, concerns about inflation and the direction of interest rates in India and other major economies.

Crude oil is particularly important for India because the country imports a large share of its oil requirements. When oil prices rise, the cost of imports can increase. This can put pressure on inflation, the rupee and the government’s finances. If inflation remains elevated, the RBI may have less room to cut interest rates and could keep monetary policy tight for longer.

Retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September 2026 from 4.83% in August. Food inflation also climbed to 7.74%, adding to concerns about the cost of living. These figures strengthen the case for watching inflation closely while assessing the direction of bond yields.

Kaustubh Sule, head of fixed income at Groww Mutual Fund, identifies global oil prices, the below-normal monsoon and its potential impact on food inflation, and the interest-rate gap between India and major developed economies as key factors driving the market.

He also points to rising borrowing by governments and companies in advanced economies. When these borrowers need to raise large amounts of money, they can push up the cost of borrowing across global markets, including emerging economies such as India.

Bond yields also respond to expectations about future interest rates. If investors expect rates to rise or remain high, they may demand higher yields before committing money to longer-term bonds.

The RBI’s October policy decision has added to this pressure. The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% and shifted its stance to calibrated tightening. This has made investors more cautious about assuming that interest rates will fall soon.

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Why rising US bond yields matter for India

India’s bond market does not operate in isolation. Developments in the US and other major economies can influence the returns global investors demand from Indian bonds.

US Treasury bonds are closely watched because they are considered a benchmark for global borrowing costs. When US Treasury yields rise, investors can earn higher returns on dollar-denominated government debt. This can make Indian bonds less attractive on a relative basis, particularly when investors also have to account for currency movements and risk.

Global bond markets have been under pressure in recent weeks. A report published by JPMorgan on October 19 noted that yields on major government bonds had climbed to multi-decade highs amid elevated energy prices, sticky inflation and expectations that interest rates could remain higher for longer. The US 10-year Treasury yield has also moved sharply higher.

For India, the impact can come through several channels. Higher US yields can encourage global investors to reassess their exposure to emerging-market debt. If demand for Indian government bonds weakens, their prices may fall and their yields may rise.

Higher global yields can also limit the RBI’s flexibility. If the gap between Indian and US interest rates narrows, the relative attraction of Indian assets may weaken, although currency expectations and other factors also influence investment flows.

For retirement investors, this global connection matters because even government bonds with very low credit risk can experience price volatility. The government’s ability to repay its debt and the market value of that debt are two different things.

Three risks retirees should watch before investing

A higher government bond yield can be attractive, but retirees should consider three risks before increasing their allocation.

1. Inflation can reduce purchasing power

Even when an investment offers a fixed return, the money may buy less in the future if prices rise. India’s retail inflation reached 5.54% in September 2026. A 7.45% yield is higher than that inflation reading, but this is only a rough comparison. The actual return after inflation will depend on future price increases, taxes and the yield earned over the holding period.

2. Interest rates may rise further

Higher oil prices, pressure on the rupee and persistent inflation could keep borrowing costs elevated. If market yields rise further, long-duration bonds may lose more value before stabilising. Investors who may need to sell early should be particularly careful.

3. Credit quality and liquidity still matter

Government securities have very low credit risk, but corporate bonds carry different levels of risk depending on the issuer. When interest rates remain high, weaker borrowers can face higher refinancing costs. Investors should not move into lower-rated bonds simply to earn a higher coupon.

Retirees should also maintain enough money in liquid instruments to cover near-term expenses. A retirement portfolio should not force an investor to sell long-term investments whenever an unexpected expense arises.

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The bottom line: Build a retirement portfolio, not a bet on interest rates

The rise in government bond yields has brought fixed-income investments back into focus for retirees and those approaching retirement. Fresh investors can now evaluate whether prevailing yields are attractive enough to lock in income for future years.

But a higher yield is not a guarantee of higher returns over every period. Existing long-duration bondholders may face further price declines if yields rise, while investors who need their money soon may not have enough time to recover from a market correction.

The more practical approach is to match investments with future expenses, spread holdings across maturities and build exposure gradually. Money needed soon should be kept in relatively stable, liquid instruments. Longer-term funds can be considered for government securities or other suitable fixed-income investments, depending on the investor’s risk tolerance.

As yields change, investors should review their portfolios without reacting to every market movement. For retirement planning, the priority is not to catch the exact peak in yields. It is to secure reliable cash flows, protect purchasing power and ensure that money is available when it is needed.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Government bonds and debt mutual funds carry interest rate and market risks, and their returns are not guaranteed in all circumstances. Investors should assess their financial goals, investment horizon, liquidity needs and tax implications before investing. Consider consulting a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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