Government issues clarification on LTC Rules for employees

If members of the family avail LTC separately, they shall also be eligible for reimbursement of private transport separately.

Latest news for government employee: The government has come out with clarifications regarding fulfilment of procedural requirements related to the Central Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 1988. The clarifications have been issued on whether the government employee can get reimbursement for to and fro journey and also whether reimbursement will be provided if the members of a family avail LTC separately.

Presently the rules regarding reimbursement in cases where a government employee travels on LTC up to the nearest airport or railway station or bus terminal by authorized mode of transport and undertakes rest of the journey to the declared place of visit by private transport own arrangement (such as a personal vehicle or private taxi etc.) are in place as per the Office Memorandum dated 09.02.2017.

Para (c) of the Office Memorandum provides as under:

“In case, there is public transport available in a particular stretch of the journey, the government employee be reimbursed as per his entitlement for journey on transfer for a maximum limit of 100 Kms covered by the private/ personal transport based on a self-certification from the government employee. Beyond this, the expenditure shall be borne by the government employee.

With regard to the above provision, many references were received seeking the following clarifications:

1. Whether the 100 Kms limit specified is for the whole journey (i.e. to and fro combined) or separately for onward and return journey, i.e. 100 Kms for onward and 100 Kms for rectum journey?

2. How assistance shall be provided in cases where various members of a family avail LTC separately and thus avail the facility of private taxi or transport separately? Whether in such cases also reimbursement as above shall be provided individually to each family member?

Government Clarification

The government in its clarification dated February 4, 2021, states that the Office Memorandum dated 09.02.2017 is to be seen from one side. Hence, for the to and fro journey, the fare reimbursement shall be provided for a total of 200 Kms. (100 Kms each side). As regards the second situation, it is stated that in cases where members of the family avail LTC separately, they shall also be eligible for reimbursement of taxi fare/ private transport separately.