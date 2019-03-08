Government expects 1 crore enrollment for new pension scheme Pradhan Mantri-Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana by end March

Junior labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar Friday said the government is expecting over 1 crore workers to get enrolled into the newly-launched Pradhan Mantri-Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana by the end of the month. “Under this scheme, people will get many facilities and whoever enrols will get the benefits. Up to now, more than 15 lakh people from the unorganised sector have already enrolled.

The interest is growing and by March 31 we expect the number to reach 1 crore,” Gangwar said. The minister was speaking at an Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) function here. The scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5 in Ahmedabad, aims to provide pension to 42 crore workers in the unorganised sectors.

“We are concerned about people working in the unorganised sector and want to see how they can get pensions,” he said.

The minister said in the last five years the government has taken many steps like bonus, gratuity, maternity benefits among others that will benefit the labourers. Talking about the recent fire that broke out in the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburban Andheri killing nine people, Gangwar said the preliminary probe is ready and it will be out by the end of the month and no guilty person will be spared. “The enquiry committee, appointed by the Centre and Maharashtra, is ready with the preliminary report and will

submit it by the end of this month. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty of the incident,” he added.

Last December a massive fire in the ESIC hospital killed nine patients. The 325-bed hospital did not have the occupation certificate from the fire department.