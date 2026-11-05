The government has clarified who is entitled to the General Provident Fund (GPF) balance of a deceased government employee, spelling out when nominees can claim the money and when eligible family members are entitled to receive it. The clarification is important for families who may face confusion over GPF nominations, particularly when an employee’s family circumstances have changed over the years.

In an Office Memorandum dated October 29, 2026, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions explained how the GPF balance should be distributed when a subscriber dies before receiving the final payment. The instructions cover cases where the balance has not yet become payable as well as those where it has become payable but the payment is still pending.

The government has referred to Rule 33 of the General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960, which governs the distribution of the accumulated balance in such cases. It has clarified the role of a valid nomination, the entitlement of family members and the circumstances in which certain relatives may not receive a share.

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The department has also issued a separate memorandum explaining who qualifies as a family member under the GPF rules and who can be nominated to receive the balance. Together, the two clarifications provide a clearer framework for settling GPF claims.

GPF money: Who gets it, nominee or family members?

The entitlement to the GPF balance depends on whether the employee leaves behind a family and whether a valid nomination in favour of a family member exists.

Under Rule 33, if a government employee leaves behind a family and has made a valid nomination in favour of one or more family members, the nominated person or persons are entitled to receive the amount covered by the nomination.

If there are multiple nominees, the money will be distributed according to the shares specified in the nomination.

However, if there is no valid nomination in favour of a family member, the GPF balance is payable to eligible family members in equal shares. The same rule applies to the portion of the balance that is not covered by a nomination.

Importantly, a nomination in favour of someone outside the employee’s family does not override the entitlement of eligible family members if the subscriber leaves behind a family.

The rules can be understood through the following situations:

Situation Who receives the GPF balance? Valid nomination in favour of a family member The nominated family member or members receive the specified shares. Multiple valid family nominees The amount is distributed in the proportions mentioned in the nomination. No valid family nomination Eligible family members receive equal shares, subject to Rule 33. Nomination covers only part of the balance The nominee receives the specified share. The remaining amount goes to eligible family members in equal shares. Nomination in favour of a person outside the family, but the employee leaves behind a family Eligible family members get the amount as per Rule 33. Employee leaves behind no family The nominee, including a person outside the family, receives the amount according to the valid nomination.

The distinction is important because merely being named as a nominee does not automatically establish entitlement to the GPF balance. The nomination must be valid under the applicable rules.

Who qualifies as a family member under GPF rules?

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has also explained the definition of family under Rule 2 of the General Provident Fund (Central Services) Rules, 1960.

The definition differs slightly for male and female subscribers.

For a male government employee, the family includes:

Wife or wives.

Parents.

Children.

Minor brothers.

Unmarried sisters.

Widow and children of a deceased son.

Paternal grandparent, provided neither parent of the subscriber is alive.

For a female government employee, the family includes:

Husband.

Parents.

Children.

Minor brothers.

Unmarried sisters.

Widow and children of a deceased son.

Paternal grandparent, provided neither parent of the subscriber is alive.

The rules also provide certain conditions relating to spouses. A male subscriber’s wife may cease to be treated as a family member in specified circumstances, including judicial separation or cessation of maintenance entitlement under applicable customary law. However, she can continue to be treated as a family member if the subscriber informs the Accounts Officer in writing.

Similarly, a female subscriber can exclude her husband from the definition of family by giving written notice to the Accounts Officer. She can subsequently withdraw that notice in writing.

The definition of children also covers adopted children, where the adoption is recognised under the personal law applicable to the subscriber. It also includes certain wards living with the government employee and treated as family members, subject to the conditions specified in the rules.

Which family members are not entitled to a share of GPF money?

The government has also clarified that certain family members may not receive a share of the GPF balance if other eligible family members are present.

Under the first proviso to Rule 33(i)(b), the following relatives are excluded from receiving a share if the employee leaves behind at least one other family member who does not fall into these four categories:

Sons who have attained majority. Sons of a deceased son who have attained majority. Married daughters whose husbands are alive. Married daughters of a deceased son whose husbands are alive.

This means adult sons and the other relatives listed above are not automatically disqualified in every case. Their exclusion depends on whether another family member outside these four categories is present.

For instance, if a government employee leaves behind an adult son and a wife, the adult son will not receive a share under this provision because the wife is another eligible family member.

However, if the employee leaves behind only family members falling within these four categories, the exclusion under this proviso does not apply.

What happens if the employee’s son dies before the GPF subscriber?

The rules also clarify how the GPF balance should be distributed when the employee’s son dies before the subscriber.

In such cases, the widow or widows and children of the deceased son are collectively entitled to the share that the son would have received had he survived the GPF subscriber.

This share must be divided equally among the deceased son’s widow or widows and children.

For example, suppose a government employee has a son who dies before the employee. When the government employee subsequently passes away, the deceased son’s widow and children can collectively claim the share that the son would have received if he had been alive.

They will divide that share equally among themselves. This entitlement is subject to the conditions specified under Rule 33.

The provision ensures that the share which would have gone to the deceased son is not automatically lost and can instead pass to his widow and children.

What if the government employee leaves behind no family?

The rules also address cases where a GPF subscriber does not leave behind any family member as defined under Rule 2.

Under Rule 33(ii), if the subscriber leaves no family and a valid nomination exists, the GPF balance becomes payable to the nominee or nominees.

In such cases, the employee can nominate any person or persons in accordance with Rule 5. If there are multiple nominees, the money will be distributed according to the shares specified in the nomination.

This is different from cases where the employee leaves behind a family. In those situations, the nomination must be in favour of a family member and the statutory conditions governing payment will apply.

What will government officials check before releasing GPF money?

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has also specified the checks that officials must complete before authorising the final payment.

The Head of Office and Accounts Officer will have to verify the subscriber’s GPF account and relevant service records. They must also establish whether a valid nomination exists and check whether the nominated persons are eligible under the applicable rules.

Where necessary, officials must identify the eligible family members and calculate their respective shares under Rule 33.

The government has asked all ministries and departments to bring these provisions to the attention of Heads of Offices, Drawing and Disbursing Officers, Accounts Officers and other officials responsible for settling GPF claims.

The clarification is aimed at ensuring that GPF claims are settled according to the rules and that the accumulated money reaches the persons legally entitled to receive it.

Disclaimer:

The two October 29 memorandums should be read together. The first, No. 3/10/2026-P&PW(F)(3), explains payment of GPF balances when a subscriber dies before receiving the final payment. The second, No. 3/10/2026-P&PW(F)(1), clarifies the definition of family and the rules governing nominations.

The new memorandums clarify the existing provisions of the GPF Rules, 1960. They should not be presented as a change in the GPF entitlement rules or as a new benefit for family members.