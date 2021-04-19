Government employees get another opportunity to exercise option for pay fixation – Check details

No further request for extension of date or relaxation of condition in exercising of option will be entertained under any circumstances.

The government is allowing another opportunity to Government employees to exercise or re-exercise the option for pay fixation within the next three months. The Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance has on April 15, 2021, come out with a clarification regarding the date of the next increment under Rule 10 of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016.

In its November 2019 office memorandum, the employees who have been regularly promoted or granted financial up-gradation on or after 01.01.2016 and desire to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation were given an opportunity to exercise or re-exercise their option for pay fixation within one month of the date of issue of the office memorandum dated 28.11.2019.

However, as per the Department of Expenditure, a large number of references were received seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise or re-exercise the option for pay fixation as the employees had faced time constraint, etc. in exercising their option for pay fixation.

In its recent office memorandum, the department states that the issue has been examined and the Competent Authority in partial modification of the conditions has approved for allowing another opportunity to Government employees to exercise or re-exercise option for pay fixation as allowed under O.M. dated 28.11.2019 within three months from the date of issue of this Office Memorandum. It also says that no further request for extension of date or relaxation of condition in exercising of option will be entertained under any circumstances.

Rule 10 of the CCS(RP) Rules, 2016 provides for the entitlement of the employees for annual increment either on January 1 or July 1 depending on the date of appointment, promotion or grant of financial upgradation. Earlier, the government had come out with a clarification regarding the date of next increment under Rule 10 of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016 for the central government employees in 2019.