Government employee? Submit your income tax saving details online – Know the process

The employees can update their income tax saving details, view the tax calculation or estimation report.

For government employees, submission of income tax saving details and even estimation and calculation of taxes can be done entirely online. The system is already in place and the Controller General of Accounts under the Ministry of Finance has issued an Office Memorandum dated February 25 for the benefit of employees. The Income Tax Functionality available in Employee Login under EIS can be used to complete the process of online submission of saving details for income tax estimation and calculation.

Employee Information System (EIS) is a centralized, Integrated (with PFMS) Web-based System or Package for Personnel Information and Payroll. For government employees working in different departments and ministries, EIS is a comprehensive facility for the Drawing and Disbursing Offices.

Since its inception in August 2016, new functionalities are being added in EIS from time to time due to the updation in Government Rules or government Orders as well as per specific requirement requested by Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) based on rules.

Subsequently, Income Tax Module under EIS has also been developed and being utilized by DDOs for calculation of Income Tax with the projection of emoluments/deduction, the entry of savings for employees, generation of Form 16 Part (B), generation of Quarterly Return Text File etc.

In successive development in EIS under Income Tax Module, new functionalities have been developed at Employee Login for online submission of saving details for Income Tax Estimation and Calculation. The employee can update their Saving Details, view the tax calculation or estimation report as per details saved by them as well as updated by DDOs, The employee can further submit details of his or her saving online to the DDO through their login.

DDO’s on their part instructs the employee’s for submitting Income Tax Saving details online through their login for calculating month-wise proportionate deduction of Income Tax from salary.

Income tax functionality in employee login in EIS

1. Visit https://pfms.nic.in and login with your log-in id. For the login to Public Financial Management System (PFMS), you need the PFMS EIS employee login ID.

2. Click on employee info system

3. Go to EIS

4. Under income tax menu there are two options

5. a) Consolidated statement- Here you can see month wise all emoluments and deductions from salary, arrears etc. along with projected salary ( not due, if any) during the financial year. This report can be downloaded.

b) Tax calculation with savings

Process for Tax calculation with savings

1. The link for all saving options under different income tax section are provided in this page. The relevant saving form can be opened by clicking on the required link.

2. Enter details and save the data.

3. View tax calculation sheet as per saving details before forwarding to DDO.

4. Tax calculation sheet details are also available as per saved or verified details by DDO in employee login.