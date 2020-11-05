  • MORE MARKET STATS

Government employee? Get Rs 11,500 discount, easy EMI and low interest on buying Mahindra vehicle

By: |
November 5, 2020 7:23 PM

Mahindra & Mahindra 'Sarcar 2.0' programme offeres several benefits to government employees

mahindra 'Sarcar 2.0' programmeMahindra 'Sarcar 2.0' programme launched. Image: PTI

Auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced various benefits, including an additional cash discount of up to Rs 11,500, lower interest rates and easy EMIs, for government employees on its vehicle purchases.

Under the ‘Sarcar 2.0’ programme, all government employees are eligible for additional cash discounts of up to Rs 11,500, zero processing and foreclosure fee, and lower interest rates starting from 7.25 per cent, the company said in a release.

The festive season sale benefits also include the highest tenure of up to eight years with multiple finance partners and monthly EMIs starting as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal utility vehicles, it added.

Some of these schemes are offered through various financial institutions, and customers will need to get in touch with the nearest dealer to avail of these offers, said the release.

The company has also arranged contactless payment convenience along with instant EMI facilities, partnering with financial technology companies, it stated.

