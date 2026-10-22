For foreign taxpayers seeking income-tax exemption on interest and capital gains from government securities (G-Secs), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Form 173A under the Income-tax Rules, 2026.

The Income-tax (Seventh Amendment) Rules, 2026 mandate that taxpayers seeking exemptions under Schedule IV of the Income-tax Act, 2025, are now mandated to disclose the required information in Form 173A, according to a notification released by the Ministry of Finance on October 19.

Rule 281A, which is introduced by the amendment, mandates that taxpayers who claim exemption under Schedule IV, Table Serial Numbers 13D and 13E of the Income-tax Act, 2025, submit information in Form No. 173A.

The individual’s name, address, residence details, Permanent Account Number (PAN), applicable tax year, email address, and phone number are all required to be disclosed in the newly introduced form.

Why has the government introduced an exemption?

On June 6, 2026, the government announced in a notification that it has implemented a number of initiatives to boost the involvement of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in Government Securities (G-Secs).

Significant measures include the expansion of specified securities under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), simplified investment standards, and tax exemptions on interest income, long-term capital gains (LTCG), and short-term capital gains (STCG).

Before the most recent change, Section 210 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 applied to foreign institutional investors (FIIs), including foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) registered with SEBI.

The following taxes in India apply to foreign investors on any income they receive from holding or trading in Government Securities (G-Secs):

Interest income earned on G-Secs was taxed at 20% for FIIs/FPIs.

Short-term capital gains arising from the sale of G-Secs were taxed at 30%, depending on the nature of the transaction.

Long-term capital gains were taxed at 12.5%.

In order to draw in foreign investment and expand India’s capital market, the government has implemented a tax exemption for FPIs and FIIs investing in G-Secs.

FPIs and FIIs will not be subject to tax on interest income from G-Secs or capital gains from the sale, transfer, exchange, or redemption of G-Secs under the new regime. Income generated on or after April 1, 2026, will be exempt for those assessees.

Therefore, in order to claim the aforementioned exemptions, the CBDT’s announcement of the introduction of Form 173A states the reporting requirements.

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Details of the form

Form No. 173A consists of two parts, i.e., Part A, which requires basic information, and Part B, which requires details of exempt income claimed on government securities.

Details required in Part A

Name

Country of Residence

Address in the Country of Residence/ Headquarters

Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Tax Identification Number (TIN) in country of

residence

SEBI Registration Number as FPI/FII

Tax Year for which the exemption is claimed

Email Id:

Contact Number

Details required to be furnished in Part B

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN)

Type of Government securities

Tenor

Total value of securities as on 1st April

Value of securities purchased during the year

Sale consideration of securities sold during the year

Total value of securities as on 31st March

Gross amount of interest received/accrued during the tax year

Capital gains earned during the tax year

Note

1. The name shall be provided in full.

2. The address shall include: Country/Specified territory, Flat/Door/Building, Road/Street/ Block/Sector, PIN/ZIP Code, Town/Area/locality, District, and State

3. Amounts to be filled in Rs unless otherwise provided.

4. The details in 1(v) and (vi) are optional for Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Type of government securities covered in Form No. 173A

Treasury bills, fixed-rate bonds, floating-rate bonds, State Development Loans (SDLs), and other specified securities are among the types of government securities that are required to be furnished in the form by an assessee.

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