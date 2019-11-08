Got an e-challan for violating traffic rules? Here is how to pay it online

The owner of the car generally gets 60 days from the date of issue of the challan, to clear the e-challan.

With the increase in penalty for breaking traffic rules, people try to avoid traffic policemen after breaking a traffic rule. However, it’s not only the traffic policemen that can stop you for a driving offence. With cameras everywhere, most violators are now caught on camera for a driving error. Hence, it is necessary to be careful while driving on Delhi roads. Additionally, these cameras are equipped to capture a speeding vehicle and can even spot a vehicle in the dark.

So, if you are not caught by the traffic police while jumping signals, driving at a high speed or weaving through traffic, there is a high chance that you may get detected by a camera. And if caught on the cameras, depending on the offence made, drivers can get an e-challan. The e-challan is sent through an SMS on the driver’s registered mobile number. One can also get a physical notice at his/her registered address.

The owner of the car generally gets 60 days from the date of issue of the challan, to clear the e-challan. If the challan is not cleared by the deadline, for non-compliance, the challan can also be forwarded to the court. The driver’s driving licence can also be suspended for 3 months, in case the matter is taken to court. Additionally, as punishment, one can also be charged with a fine, besides being jailed for up to 3 months or both.

So if you have got an e-challan notice, here is how to pay it online: