Got an e-challan for violating traffic rules? Here is how to pay it online

With the increase in penalty for breaking traffic rules, people try to avoid traffic policemen after breaking a traffic rule. However, it’s not only the traffic policemen that can stop you for a driving offence. With cameras everywhere, most violators are now caught on camera for a driving error. Hence, it is necessary to be careful while driving on Delhi roads. Additionally, these cameras are equipped to capture a speeding vehicle and can even spot a vehicle in the dark.
So, if you are not caught by the traffic police while jumping signals, driving at a high speed or weaving through traffic, there is a high chance that you may get detected by a camera. And if caught on the cameras, depending on the offence made, drivers can get an e-challan. The e-challan is sent through an SMS on the driver’s registered mobile number. One can also get a physical notice at his/her registered address.
The owner of the car generally gets 60 days from the date of issue of the challan, to clear the e-challan. If the challan is not cleared by the deadline, for non-compliance, the challan can also be forwarded to the court. The driver’s driving licence can also be suspended for 3 months, in case the matter is taken to court. Additionally, as punishment, one can also be charged with a fine, besides being jailed for up to 3 months or both.
So if you have got an e-challan notice, here is how to pay it online:
- Visit Delhi traffic police website, (delhitrafficpolice.nic.in.)
- At the top of the page go to the ‘Notice’ dropdown menu section. Then click on ‘pending notice’.
- Once you click on the pending notice tab, you will be re-directed to a page where you have to enter either your notice number or your vehicle registration number.
- Now, click on the ‘search details’ tab. On the same screen, it will show if you have committed any offense after you have clicked on the search tab.
- Once your details appear, go through your offense details properly to avoid making the same mistake in the future.
- To proceed further, click on the ‘pay now’ tab.
- After selecting the payment ID and the amount, select the ‘payment gateway’ through which you want to make the payment. (Currently, only through SBIePay payment gateway, payments can be made)
- Once you accept the ‘terms and condition’, you can proceed further.
- You can choose between credit card, debit card, Net-banking, as your mode of payment.
- Enter your details for your net banking or debit card or credit card
- After entering all the details, proceed further click on pay now.
- After the payment has been made successfully, in your registered mobile number along with your transaction ID number you will receive a payment successful message.
- For future references, you can also save the receipt in PDF form, by clicking on the receipt tab.
