The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that the new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) regulations on certain Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions will go into effect on October 15, 2026, subject to certain conditions.

Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 would be subject to an MDR of 0.4%; for transactions exceeding Rs 75,000, the MDR will be restricted to Rs 300.

Regular UPI users should keep in mind that P2P (person-to-person) transactions will continue to be 100% free. This implies that P2P transactions will remain free for both the payer and the beneficiary. Anyone using UPI to send or receive money to or from another person—including self-transfers—will not be charged under the new MDR rule.

There are no charges incurred when making self-transfers between your linked bank accounts, splitting a bill with someone, or sending money to a family member.

“Consumers making payments through UPI will not face any charges. Individual account holders can continue using UPI applications for all routine, daily expenses without worrying about any charges. The MDR policy ensures that UPI remains free and accessible for all citizens across India,” NPCI has clarified.

Customers will still be able to scan QR codes at small retail stores, street vendors, and local markets for free. Free UPI transactions for individual customers are not subject to monthly limits, volume restrictions, or tiered constraints. Throughout the month, users can make as many authorized person-to-person (P2P) or person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions if necessary without exceeding a fee ceiling.

“The finalized MDR framework and threshold structure take effect from 15th October 2026. This timeline gives acquiring banks, payment aggregators, fintech applications, and corporate accounting platforms adequate lead time to update their software engines and billing systems,” according to NPCI.

According to the NPCI, small vendors who receive up to Rs 1 lakh per month in personal or merchant accounts are exempt from MDR; small merchants who receive up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes are entitled to a mandatory zero-MDR under Peer-to-Peer Merchant (P2PM) guidelines; and small merchants do not need to register for GST in order to be eligible for zero MDR protections on UPI transactions.

For transactions above Rs 2,000, a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction will apply instead of a 0.4% rate for certain merchant categories, including railways, telecom services, insurance, and fuel, among others.

The MDR is established at a charge of 0.02% of the transaction value with a maximum ceiling of Rs 300 for capital market transactions, including payments to mutual funds, securities, stockbrokers, and dealers. There is a fixed MDR of Rs 5 per transaction for insurance premium payments over Rs 2,000.

For payments exceeding Rs 2,000, fuel purchases made at fuel stations using UPI are eligible for the flat concessional rate of Rs 5. Instead of 0.4%, a flat concessional MDR of Rs 5 is applicable for utility bill payments over Rs 2,000.

All the above charges will be applicable to the specified merchants and not the UPI user.