Google Pay to sell digital gold on its platform, plans launch of some other financial products

By: | Published: March 28, 2019 5:26 PM

It may be noted that digital gold is not a new thing for Indian consumers and is being sold in the Indian market for quite some time now.

google pay gold, digital gold, Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay wallet, Amazon Pay news, digital pay wallet, Amazon Pay, Currently, Google Pay claims to have 45 million monthly active users.

Google Pay has announced that it will soon start offering digital gold on its platform, which will be followed by some other wealth management products.

It may be noted that digital gold is not a new thing for Indian consumers and is being sold in the Indian market for quite some time now. Paytm, for instance, started offering digital gold investment in April 2017, followed by PhonePe in India. Google Pay has recently announced their new offering whereby it gives an option to purchase digital gold on its platform. Other than that, the US search giant is also looking to launch other wealth management products, including mutual funds, and insurance.

The digital payments wing of Google has already updated its terms of services to say ‘GAP shall mean the Gold Accumulation Plan provided by MMTC’ and ‘Gold Account means such account on Google Pay which has been linked to the GAP.’

Google Pay started out with peer-to-peer transfers and bill payments and had 25 million users in India as of September 2018 and they entered the digital gold market two years later in India. In August 2018, Paytm said it is going to cross 1.5 tons in gold transactions through its platform with a 70 per cent share of MMTC-PAMP’s virtual gold offerings in the country. MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between MMTC Ltd, a Government of India undertaking, and PAMP SA, Switzerland, a global leader in refining bullion and a global referee for precious metals. MMTC-PAMP is a gold and silver refinery accredited by the London Bullion Market Association’s (LBMA) Good Delivery standards.

Paytm was one of the first companies to launch ‘Gigital Dold’ the gold accumulation plan (GAP) in collaboration with the MMTC-PAMP. It allowed one to buy, sell and store gold digitally. One can order to buy gold, by registering with a valid login ID and password. Irrespective of public and bank holidays, gold can be purchased 24×7. Users can also see the live price of gold on all Paytm platforms. Gold can be bought and sold in grams of gold or in INR. The gold that will be bought by the users will be stored in the MMTC vaults, without any storage charges.

To strengthen its offline presence, on Wednesday, Google Pay partnered with point-of-sale companies Pine Labs and Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Through this, the US search giant aims to establish a network of 200,000 stores across 3,500 towns and cities in India over the next few months. Currently, it claims to have 45 million monthly active users.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Google Pay to sell digital gold on its platform, plans launch of some other financial products
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition