Good news! Yogi govt hikes pension of political prisoners during Emergency – Check what they will get monthly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that the pension of loktantra senani (people who were imprisoned during Emergency under MISA and DIR as political prisoners) from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month.

By: | Lucknow | Published: June 26, 2018 7:59 PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today announced that the pension of loktantra senani (people who were imprisoned during Emergency under MISA and DIR as political prisoners) from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 20,000 per month. In a statement issued here, a state government spokesperson said, “The chief minister has announced that the monthly pension of loktantra senani (people who were imprisoned during Emergency) from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. He also said that the state government is committed to safeguard the democratic values.”

The hike in the pension is likely to incur an additional financial burden of Rs 35.35 crore every year on the government, the spokesperson said. At present, there are nearly 5,700 loktantra senanis in Uttar Pradesh, Brij Kishore Mishra, president of UP unit of Aapatkal Loktantra Senani Samiti, said.

