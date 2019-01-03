Good news! West Bengal government employees to get DA at 125pc from January

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government employees will get dearness allowance at 125 per cent of their basic pay from this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Thursday. She also assured the employees to clear all the dues by January.

A leader of the West Bengal State Coordination Committee, an organisation of state government employees, said it is actually an old announcement as the state government had decided in June last year to pay DA at 125 per cent from January. On June 2018, Banerjee had announced 18 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and a 10 per cent interim relief from January 2019.

Post this raise, the gap of DA between Central government employees with state employees will be 23 per cent.