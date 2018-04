CM approved a proposal in this regard.

The Odisha government today announced a hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees to 7 percent, from 5 percent, with retrospective effect from January 1, 2018.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard, an official release said.

Retired people drawing pension at the pre-revised rate will get two percent hike in dearness relief (DR), while those drawing pension at the revised rate will get 3 percent hike in DR, the release said.