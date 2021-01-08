  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news! SBI makes home loan cheaper, waives processing fees

By: |
January 8, 2021 2:49 PM

Along with their past offers on home loans, SBI will now provide higher interest concession based on the loan amount, the creditworthiness of the borrowers and the location of the property.

home loan, home buying, buying a house in current market, home you can afford, Ideal EMI, savings for downpayment, future liabilities, real estate, RBI, repo rate cut, loan to value ratio, LTV ratio, home loanCustomers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App, or the website and get additional interest concession of 5 bps.

With an aim to offer attractive concessions to home buyers, the State Bank of India (SBI) has announced further interest concession of up to 30 bps on home loans and 100 per cent waiver on processing fees.

The bank said being a leader in home finance, it will continue to make endeavours in reviving consumer sentiments and has been offering various offers on home loans from time to time.

Related News

Along with their past offers on home loans, SBI will now provide higher interest concession based on the loan amount, the creditworthiness of the borrowers and the location of the property. SBI believes that it is important to offer better rates to customers displaying good repayment history.

SBI Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above Rs 30 lakhs. Interest concessions up to 30 bps are also available in 8 metro cities for loans up to Rs 5 crores.

Customers can also apply from the ease of their home via YONO App, or the website and get additional interest concession of 5 bps. Also, women borrowers get a concession of 5 bps. 5 bps concessions also available on balance transfer.

CS Setty, MD (Retail and Digital Banking), SBI says “We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers up to March’21. With SBI’s lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence.”

He further adds, “With the nation all geared up to move ahead post-pandemic, SBI would continue to support the home buyers and the Real Estate Sector. Further, our eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved Top-up home loan through the YONO App.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news! SBI makes home loan cheaper waives processing fees
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Provident Fund 2021: Special Deposit Scheme interest rate for Non-Government PF, Gratuity Funds notified
2Premiums for Rs 1 cr term plans starting at Rs 7,080 – Check the latest offers
3Don’t have taxable income? You still need to file income tax return in these cases