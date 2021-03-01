  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news! SBI makes home loan cheaper, offers additional benefits

By: |
March 1, 2021 1:17 PM

SBI will also be giving a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees under this offer. The interest concession will be based on the loan amount and the CIBIL score of the borrower.

sbi home loan rates, sbi home loan, home loan rates, Home loan, Demand for home loans, mid, high-range segments, Magicbricks Home Loans Consumer Report, RBI, interest rate cut, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune , home loan, home buying, buying a house in current market, home you can afford, Ideal EMI, savings for downpayment, future liabilities, real estate, RBI, repo rate cut, loan to value ratio, LTV ratio, home loanCustomers will also be able to apply from the ease of their home through the YONO App.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has sweetened the offers on home loans for its borrowers and now offers interest concession of up to 70 bps with interest rates starting from 6.70 per cent onwards. However, the SBI offer is a limited period offer ending on 31st March 2021.

The country’s largest lender will also be giving a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees under this offer. The interest concession will be based on the loan amount and the CIBIL score of the borrower. The bank believes that it is important to extend better rates to borrowers who maintain a good repayment history.

Related News

Being one of the top banks in the market in home finance, SBI takes ownership in bolstering consumer sentiments. The company says affordability for the consumer increases immensely with the present offerings as the EMI will be reduced.

SBI Home Loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.70 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh, and 6.75 per cent for loans above Rs 75 lakh.

Additionally, customers will also be able to apply from the ease of their home through the YONO App to get additional interest concession of 5 bps. Also, note that on the eve of International Women’s Day, a special 5 bps concession will be made available to women borrowers.

Saloni Narayan, DMD (Retail Business), SBI, says, “Borrowers trust us because of our total transparency. The reduced interest rates are one of the best interest rates in home loans anyone can wish for.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news! SBI makes home loan cheaper offers additional benefits
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Equity Linked Savings Scheme: The mastercard of tax saving season
2ITAT grants exemption on amount invested in purchase of residential house in daughter’s name
3Mutual Funds: Why floater funds are showing promise