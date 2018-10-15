Good News! SBI launches YONO Shopping Festival, offers exclusive deals & discounts up to 40%

During the SBI YONO Shopping Festival, one can get best-in-class offers and discounts up to 40% from top 14 e-commerce merchants in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, gifting, jewellery, accessories and travel space.

Are you an SBI customer, using the bank’s YONO app and looking for some great deals during this festive season? If yes, then here’s good news for you. The State Bank of India has launched its YONO Shopping Festival, whereby apart from getting exclusive deals, SBI customers can get up to 40% discount on the purchases made by them. The festival will be held between October 16 and October 21, 2018.

According to the SBI, currently, 85 plus e-merchants are associated with YONO, and during the YONO Shopping Festival (YSF), one can get best-in-class offers and discounts up to 40% from top 14 e-commerce merchants in electronics, fashion, home furnishing, gifting, jewellery, accessories and travel space.

For the YONO Shopping Festival, the bank has partnered exclusively with Amazon, Jabong, Myntra, Kalyan, Caratlane, PCJ, Pepperfry, OYO, Tata Cliq, Yatra, Easemytrip, Firstcry, IGP, Ferns & Petals, among others, to provide customers an optimum festive shopping delight. Besides, all the SBI credit and debit card holders will be getting additional 10% cash back over and above the discounts provided by the merchants on YONO, apart from attractive financing options from the bank.

“YONO has continued to gain momentum and popularity with an average addition of 25,000 customers per day since it was launched last year. To add cheer to this festive season, we are happy to announce first YONO Shopping Festival with heavy discounts and superlative deals exclusively for YONO customers across the country,” said P K Gupta, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI.

The bank claims YONO to be among the Top-5 finance Apps on the App Store & Play Store in India and is also the first digital banking platform to offer customized products and services to the customers.