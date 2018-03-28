Good news! SBI hikes interest rates on fixed deposits above 2 years

​​ ​
SBI has increased the interest rates on its retail domestic term deposits by up to 25 bps, with effect from March 31, 2018.

Updated: March 28, 2018 3:25 PM
SBI, state bank of india, fixed deposits, FD, sbi fd interest rates, interest rates, retail term deposits, sbi fd interest rates 2018 The interest rates have been revised only on the fixed deposits of 2 years and more.

Good news for SBI customers and also for those looking to invest in bank fixed deposits. The State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, has increased the interest rates on its retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 1 crore) by up to 25 bps, with effect from March 31, 2018. However, the interest rates have been revised only on the fixed deposits of 2 years and more.

For instance, while term deposits of 2 years to less than 3 years will now earn 6.60% interest as against 6.50% earlier, deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years will fetch 6.70% interest as against 6.50% earlier and term deposits of 5 years and up to 10 years will earn 6.75% interest as against 6.50% before. Similarly, for senior citizens, while term deposits of 2 years to less than 3 years will earn 7.10% interest as against 7.00% earlier, deposits of 3 years to less than 5 years will fetch 7.20% interest as against 7.00% earlier and term deposits of 5 years and up to 10 years will earn 7.25% interest as against 7% before.

Minor revisions have also been made in the interest rates on domestic bulk term deposits of Rs 1 crore and above.

 

  1. Pappa Vaidyanathan
    Mar 28, 2018 at 6:48 pm
    All Public Sector Banks would start increasing the Interest rates on deposits so that the depositors' money is available for funding the NPA and stressed assets of the Banks. The right solution for the Government is to privatise the Nationalised Banks in India. Now with Banks closed for 5 consecutive days God alone knows how many banks will be looted by the burglars.
