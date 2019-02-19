Good News! SBI Card offers Rs 500 cashback per transaction on Duty Free Shops across India

The cashback earned through the offer will be credited to the cardholder’s account within 45 days post every offer month end date.

SBI Card, along with State Bank of India (SBI) and Flemingo Duty Free come with cashback offers for SBI cardholders, where customers will get Rs 500 cashback on transactions of Rs 3,199 and above at duty free shops operated at the International Airport of select cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Calicut, Chandigarh, Dabolim, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore, Trichy.

However, a cardholder may earn maximum Rs 1,500 cashback from maximum three transactions in a month till March 31, 2019.

The offer is valid for holders of the debit or credit cards issued by SBI Cards and Payment Services to whom this offer is communicated and on transactions made through SBI MasterCard, VISA and Maestro Debit Cards only. The offer is not valid for holders of Corporate Credit Cards and on Rupay Debit Card transactions.

The cashback earned through the offer will be credited to the cardholder’s account within 45 days post every offer month end date.

Moreover, this cashback offer is over and above any other offer or discount extended by the Merchant as part of any other arrangement.

However, in case of cancellation transaction or return of products by the cardholder, the transaction will not qualify for the offer. But in case of partial cancellation or partial return of the order, the cardholder shall qualify for the offer only on the basis of the net amount payable.

Apart from the Flemingo Duty Free offer, SBI Card has also come up with another offer in association with Hyderabad Duty Free on transactions made in the Hyderabad Duty Free Stores at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad.

Under this offer, cardholders will get 5 per cent cashbacks on transactions of Rs 3,000 or more made before March 31, 2019 at the Hyderabad Duty Free Stores. However, a cardholder may get maximum cashback of Rs 1,500 per card account per month, under similar terms and conditions as in case of Flemingo Duty Free offers.

To avoid any inconvenience, it is better to read the full terms and conditions by clicking on the link given in the mail containing this offer sent to you.