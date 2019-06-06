Good News! RBI scraps RTGS, NEFT charges for online fund transfers

Making fund transfer through Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System through banking channels will not cost you anything now. In order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement, RBI in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies has stated that it has decided to do away with the charges levied by it for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems. As of now the Reserve Bank of India levies minimum charges on banks for transactions routed through its Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) meant for large-value instantaneous fund transfers and the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) System for other fund transfers. Banks, in turn, levy charges on their customers. Going forward, there will not be any such charges and the fund transfer through these channels will not come at a cost. Banks will be required, in turn, to pass on these benefits to their customers. The RBI said that instructions to banks in this regard will be issued within a week.