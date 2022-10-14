Good News! PF subscribers can nominate online: Here is how to do EPF e-nomination

Nomination is very important to ensure that the financially dependents get their rightful money without much hassles in case of unfortunate demise of the investor – be it in the case of Savings Bank Account, Fixed Deposit (FD), RD, EPF, PPF, MF, insurance or others.

To make the investors exercise the nomination option, respective regulators are now making it mandatory to fill the nomination section for making further investments.

Apart from making nomination mandatory, efforts are also taken to make the process easier with the help of technology.

Going with the trend, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has provided the PF members facility to do e-nomination and is also intimating the members to exercise the option if nomination is not done.

Requirements

If you are a PF member, you have to fulfill the following requirements for e-nomination:

Your UAN should be activated and linked with Aadhaar.

Your mobile number must be linked with Aadhaar.

You have an updated Member Profile with photo and address .

You will need a scanned photo of the nominee in JPG format (Size 3.5 cm X 4.5 cm).

Nominee Aadhaar, bank account number with IFSC & Address are also needed.

In case you have different mobile numbers given in Aadhaar and EPF site, you have to first change the number given in the PF member portal to that of Aadhaar-linked number to receive the OTP and complete the e-nomination process.

E-nomination steps

For e-nomination, you have to follow the following steps:

Open the PF member portal (unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/)

Login with UAN and password.

Select E-Nomination under Manage Tab.

On the Tab that will appear on screen, enter the required details.

Click ‘Yes’ to update Family Declaration.

Click ‘Add Family Details’ (more than one nominee can be added ).

Click ‘Nomination Details’ to declare percentage of share per nominee and then click on save EPF Nomination.

Click on E-sign to generate OTP sent on the mobile number linked With Aadhaar.

If needed, you may delete the existing nominee(s) and/or add other person(s) as nominee(s), after updating your member profile.