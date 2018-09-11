Good news of DA hike! Rajasthan government increases dearness allowance of state employees

The increased amount for the period between July 1, 2018 and August 31, 2018 will be credited to the General Provident Fund Account of the respective employees. (Reuters)

The Rajasthan government on Monday increased dearness allowance of state employees from 7 to 9 per cent with effect from July 1, 2018. The increased amount for the period between July 1, 2018 and August 31, 2018 will be credited to the General Provident Fund Account of the respective employees and cash payment shall be admissible from September 1, 2018, according to a release. The arrear of dearness allowance from July 1, 2018 to August 31, 2018 to the employees recruited to civil services on or after January 1, 2004 and who are governed by Contributory Pension Scheme will be paid in cash, the release added.