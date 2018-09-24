​​​
  3. Good news of DA hike! Haryana govt raises dearness allowance by 2%

Good news of DA hike! Haryana govt raises dearness allowance by 2%

Haryana government Monday announced two per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees on the revised pay scale effective retrospectively from July 1, 2018.

By: | Chandigarh | Updated: September 24, 2018 10:43 PM
Haryana govt raises dearness allowance by 2%

Haryana government Monday announced two per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees on the revised pay scale effective retrospectively from July 1, 2018.

The state government thus raised the DA on the pattern of the Centre from the existing 7 per cent to 9 per cent, said an official release.

Haryana Finance Minister, Capt Abhimanyu Monday said that this enhancement would entail an additional financial burden of Rs 182.80 crore on the state exchequer from July 1, 2018 to February, 2019 in the financial year 2018-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top