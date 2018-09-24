Good news of DA hike! Haryana govt raises dearness allowance by 2%

Haryana govt raises dearness allowance by 2%

Haryana government Monday announced two per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees on the revised pay scale effective retrospectively from July 1, 2018.

The state government thus raised the DA on the pattern of the Centre from the existing 7 per cent to 9 per cent, said an official release.

Haryana Finance Minister, Capt Abhimanyu Monday said that this enhancement would entail an additional financial burden of Rs 182.80 crore on the state exchequer from July 1, 2018 to February, 2019 in the financial year 2018-19.