Good news of 7th Pay Commission salary hike is here for government employees of this state

7th pay commission salary hike latest news: The Mizoram government has decided to pay enhanced pay scales to the state government employees in accordance with the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, officials said today.

The state cabinet met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla last evening and approved the pay hike.

The state government employees would get enhanced pay effective from January 1, 2016 but would enjoy financial benefits with effect from September 1, 2018, the officials said.

The decision of the state cabinet would benefit around 42,000 regular employees and other employees numbering around 34,000.

State Finance department officials estimated that implementation of the enhanced pay would entail additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 400 crore during the current fiscal.