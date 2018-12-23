Good news! NPS withdrawal norms changed; Here’s all you need to know

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 9:35 AM

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently changed the withdrawal norms for the NPS. Check out what has changed.

NPS, National Pension System, NPS withdrawal norms changed, how to withdraw NPS, PFRDAThe subscriber shall be allowed to make partial withdrawals for a maximum of 3 times during the entire tenure of subscription under the NPS.

Good news for the NPS subscribers. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has recently changed the withdrawal norms for the NPS (National Pension System). Keeping in view the possibility of sudden financial needs of the subscribers, the requirement of minimum period under NPS for availing the facility of partial withdrawal from the mandatory Tier-I account of the subscriber has been reduced from 10 years to 3 years from the date of joining, w.e.f. 10th August, 2017.

The minimum gap of 5 years between the two partial withdrawals has also been removed w.e.f. 10th August, 2017. A subscriber is eligible for three partial withdrawals during the period of subscription under NPS, each withdrawal not exceeding 25% of the contributions made by the subscriber and excluding contributions made by the employer. There is, however, no restriction on withdrawals from the Tier-II account of the subscriber.

The extent and purpose for which partial withdrawals from the Tier-I account under NPS are permissible are as under:

Purpose

# For higher education and marriage of his or her children, including a legally-adopted child.

# For the purchase or construction of a residential house or flat in his or her own name or in a joint name with his or her legally wedded spouse. In case the subscriber already owns either individually or in the joint name a residential house or flat, other than ancestral property, no withdrawal under these regulations shall be permitted.

# For treatment of specified illnesses: If the subscriber, his legally wedded spouse, children, including a legally adopted child or dependent parents suffer from any specified illness, which shall comprise of hospitalization and treatment in respect of the following diseases:

(a) Cancer;

(b) Kidney Failure (End Stage Renal Failure);

(c) Primary Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension;

(d) Multiple Sclerosis;

(e) Major Organ Transplant

(f) Coronary Artery Bypass Graft;

(g) Aorta Graft Surgery;

(h) Heart Valve Surgery;

(I) Stroke;

(j) Myocardial Infarction;

(k) Coma;

(l) Total blindness;

(m) Paralysis;

(n) Accident of serious/ life threatening nature.

(o) Any other critical illness of a life threatening nature as stipulated in the circulars, guidelines or notifications issued by the Authority from time to time.

# Towards meeting the expenses by subscriber for skill development/ re-skilling or for any other self-development activities.

# Towards meeting the expenses by subscriber for establishment of own venture or any start-ups.

# To meet medical & incidental expenses arranging out of disability or incapacitation suffered.

Limits

# The subscriber should have been in the NPS at least for a period of 3 years from the date of his or her joining;

# The subscriber shall be permitted to withdraw accumulations not exceeding 25% of the contributions made by him or her and standing to his or her credit in his or her individual pension account, as on the date of application for withdrawal.

Frequency

# The subscriber shall be allowed to make partial withdrawals for a maximum of 3 times during the entire tenure of subscription under the NPS. There is, however, no minimum time gap now stipulated between two partial withdrawals.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news! NPS withdrawal norms changed; Here’s all you need to know
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition