Good News! NEFT, RTGS transactions to become cheaper from today

NEFT, RTGS charges: Starting today, online fund transfer gets a boost as far as the cost to transfer money from one account to another is concerned. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies issued on June 6, 2019, had signalled the scrapping of fees it charged to banks for the NEFT and RTGS transactions. That is because banks, in turn, used to pass on these fees to their customers using these services.

On June 12, the RBI issued a statement stating that in order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement, it had decided to do away with the NEFT, RTGS charges. “It has been decided that with effect from July 1, 2019, processing charges and time varying charges levied on banks by RBI for outward transactions undertaken using the RTGS system, as also the processing charges levied by RBI for transactions processed in NEFT system, will be waived by the Reserve Bank.”

RTGS is for large-volume transactions that happen instantaneously while NEFT is for all other fund transfers. Now, it remains to be seen, if the banks actually pass on the benefit to the account holders during online fund transfers.

NEFT Charges

As per the RBI website, the structure of charges that was to be levied on the customer for NEFT is given below:

(a) Inward transactions at bank branches for credit to beneficiary accounts is free and no charges can be on beneficiaries.

(b) Outward transactions at originating bank branches –

For transactions up to Rs 10,000 : not exceeding Rs 2.50 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 10,000 up to Rs 1 lakh: not exceeding Rs 5 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh: not exceeding Rs 15 (+ Applicable GST)

For transactions above Rs 2 lakh: not exceeding Rs 25 (+ Applicable GST)

RTGS charges

Under RTGS, the fund transfer happens on a real-time basis depending on an individual order. The RTGS system is primarily meant for large value transactions and the minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2 lakh. There is no upper ceiling for RTGS transactions. Depending on the amount and the time of transfer, the RTGS charges vary across banks. The SBI RTGS Charges varies between Rs 25 and Rs 56 inclusive of taxes. These charges, however, may become free as and when banks start waiving them for the users.