Good news! Interest rates of Small Savings Schemes hiked by .3% to 0.4%; Check out the latest rates

Good news for small savers and investors, particularly those who bank on small savings schemes such as NSC, MIS and PPF for day-to-day living or retirement income. For, after a long time, the government has increased the interest rates on small savings schemes. In fact, the interest rates of small savings schemes such as PPF, NSC, SSAS and KVP, among others, have been increased by 0.3% to 0.4% in respect of quarter 3 of the Financial Year 2018-19 (i.e. October 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018), compared to those of Q1/ Q2 of Financial Year 2018-19.

“It’s for the first time that the government has announced upward change in the interest rates of small saving schemes, since the quarterly review system of interest rates has been implemented in the Q1 of FY 2016-17. Hopefully, the increased interest rates will be beneficial for the retired pensioners, old age persons, etc., those who are mainly dependent on the interest income from investments in small saving schemes,” ICAI said in its income tax update.

Earlier, the government had notified that there would be no change in the interest rates of various small savings schemes for the period April 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018 and July 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018 (i.e. applicable during the Q1/ Q2 of FY 2018-19), as compared to the Q4 of FY 2017-18.

Here is the summarised table of the revised rates of interest on various small savings schemes for FY 2018-19:

Instruments Interest Rates (Q1/ Q2 of 2018-19) Interest Rates (Q3 of 2018-19) Compounding Savings Deposit (SD) 4.0 4.0 Annually 1 Year Time Deposit (TD) 6.6 6.9 Quarterly 2 Year Time Deposit (TD) 6.7 7.0 Quarterly 3 Year Time Deposit (TD) 6.9 7.2 Quarterly 5 Year Time Deposit (TD) 7.4 7.8 Quarterly 5 Year Recurring Deposit (RD) 6.9 7.3 Quarterly 5 Year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.3 8.7 Quarterly and Paid 5 year Monthly Income Scheme (MIS) 7.3 7.7 Monthly and Paid 5 Year National Savings Certificate (NSC) 7.6 8.0 Annually Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme 7.6 8.0 Annually Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.3* 7.7** Annually Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SSAS) 8.1 8.5 Annually

* will mature in 118 months | ** will mature in 112 months