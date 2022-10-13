Good news! Indian students may now work for more than 20 hours per week in Canada

While a depreciating rupee is pushing the cost of study abroad up steeply, there is a respite for the students studying in Canada as the international students studying in the country are now allowed to take up full-time jobs along with their regular studies.

However, a student can work full-time if he/she is on a scheduled break, such as winter and summer holidays, or a fall or spring reading week. During regular classes, the students can only work for 20 hours per week.

A student can work off campus in Canada without a work permit if he/she meets all the following requirements:

A full-time student at a designated learning institution (DLI)

A student enrolled in a post-secondary academic, vocational or professional training program or a secondary-level vocational training program (Quebec only)

The study program is at least 6 months long and leads to a degree, diploma or certificate

The student has started studying and has a Social Insurance Number (SIN)

“This is a good move by Canada, wherein by doing this it is a win-win for both the country’s ecosystem and also for international students. It is a very good and positive change by the Canadian government and this will help them retain their position as a popular study abroad destination. This is huge news for international students in Canada, many of whom rely on working part-time jobs while studying to help pay their tuition, cover their living costs, and gain vital experience working in their field. Indian students can now also combat the impact of rupee depreciation as they can take a part-time job and use the earnings to take care of their accommodation and other needs,” said Sourabh Arora, Founder & CEO, University Living – a global accommodation marketplace.

Earlier, students in Canada were allowed to take up part-time jobs only with a 20-hour per week cap on work duration.

“Typically, international students in Canada are only permitted to work off-campus for 20 hours per week during regular school semesters. This limit is usually set to encourage students to focus on their studies. However, not all students, programmes of study, or situations are the same. Many students find they have extra capacity, or their current course workload allows them enough flexibility to spend more time at their off-campus jobs. This new measure gives them the freedom to do so and this measure is applicable to the over 500,000 international students who are already studying in Canada, and those who have submitted their study permit application and are planning to begin their studies in Canada shortly,” said Arora.

“This change comes as welcome news for students, their parents, and employers across Canada, making it an important improvement that will not only keep Canada as an international study abroad destination but will also help the Indian students fight with the ongoing rupee depreciation by offering them the means of extra earning which will help them with their cost of living and other expenses, he further adds,” he added.

But what makes Canada withdraw the cap on work duration for students?

“Now as a part of the student Visa approval, every Visa comes with certain conditions and one of the major conditions of students Visa for Canada is that the students are allowed to work for 20 hours a week technically considered as part time work. However, Canada is going through a labour market crisis and with the rise in the number of job openings, Canada has been actively doing changes in their permanent immigration system giving priority to the people who are already in Canada under Canadian experience subclass. The Canadian government has made this move to address a lot of jobs, which are lying vacant as of now and giving opportunities to the students wherein they can work full time along with their full-time studies,” said Rohit Sethi, director of overseas study consultancy ESS Global.

“This is an excellent opportunity specially for Indian students who are currently there or who are planning to go there as this will not only give them exposure but will also help them to earn. The students can easily counter rupee depreciation as they can earn in Canadian dollars and use the same for their day-to-day expenditure. The burden on Indian parents sending money abroad will be reduced. This will also provide a good opportunity for the students to get more practical knowledge,” he added.