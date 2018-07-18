Good news! HRA, CCA hike alert for UP govt employees – Check when 15 lakh staffers will get increased salary

The cabinet also decided to double the CCA of employees putting Rs 175 crore additional burden on the exchequer. (Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh government today doubled the house rent allowance (HRA) and city compensatory allowance (CCA) from July 1. The hike, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, is expected to benefit 15 lakh employees. The decision taken at a meeting here of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will put an extra burden of Rs 2,398 crore on the state exchequer annually. “The double HRA will be effective from July 1 and employees will get it in this month’s salary,” an official spokesman said. The beneficiaries would include 5.5 lakh government teachers.

The cabinet also decided to double the CCA of employees putting Rs 175 crore additional burden on the exchequer. The cabinet also approved promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-military officials) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for providing four per cent reservation to them in government jobs.

Parliament passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Bill and enacted it as a law in 2016, increasing the quota of reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities from three per cent to four per cent in government jobs and from three per cent to five per cent in higher educational institutions.