Good news! Haryana government increases salary of guest teachers

The Haryana government has decided to increase salary of guest teachers by nearly 25 per cent, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said today.

By: | Chandigarh | Published: August 14, 2018 10:46 PM
guest teacher salary, guest teacher salary hike, Haryana government, salary of guest teachers, increase in guest teacher salary, Manohar Lal Khattar, PGT, lecturer He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had accorded approval to this proposal.(Reuters)

The Haryana government has decided to increase salary of guest teachers by nearly 25 per cent, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said today. Besides, women guest teachers have been given five additional days of casual leave, Sharma said. He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had accorded approval to this proposal.

“The monthly salary of PGT or lecturer (guest teachers) has been increased to Rs 36,000 from Rs 29,715, whereas the salary of TGT and C and V guest teachers has been increased to Rs 30,000 from Rs 24,001, and the salary of JBT and C and V guest teachers has been increased to Rs 26,000 from Rs 21,715,” Sharma said in an official release here. The women guest teachers used to get 15 days casual leave in a year, which has been increased to 20 days.

