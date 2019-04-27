Good news: Govt ratifies 8.65 per cent interest on EPF for 2018-19

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 6:01:53 AM

The interest rate on EPF was hiked to 8.65% for the last fiscal from 8.55% provided in 2017-18. After the finance ministry's concurrence, the income tax department and the labour ministry would notify the rate of interest for 2018-19.

finance ministry, EPF, Employees' Provident Fund, Department of Financial Services, EPFO, money, economyAccording to EPFO estimates, there would be a surplus of Rs 151.67 crore after providing 8.65% rate of interest for 2018-19.

The finance ministry has approved 8.65% rate of interest on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for 2018-19 as decided by retirement fund body EPFO, benefitting more than 6 crore formal sector workers. “The Department of Financial Services (DFS), a wing of the finance ministry, has given its concurrence to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) decision to provide 8.65% rate of interest for 2018-19 to its subscribers,” a source privy to the development said.

“The DFS has approved the proposal subject to fulfilment of certain conditions related to efficient management of the retirement fund,” the source said. In February, the EPFO’s apex decision making body, Central Board of Trustees, headed by labour minister Santosh Gangwar, had decided to raise the interest rate on the EPF to 8.65% for 2018-19, which was the first increase in the last three years.

The interest rate on EPF was hiked to 8.65% for the last fiscal from 8.55% provided in 2017-18. After the finance ministry’s concurrence, the income tax department and the labour ministry would notify the rate of interest for 2018-19. Thereafter, the EPFO would give directions to its over 120 field offices to credit the rate of interest into subscribers’ account and settle their claims accordingly.

According to EPFO estimates, there would be a surplus of `151.67 crore after providing 8.65% rate of interest for 2018-19. There would have been a deficit of `158 crore on providing 8.7% interest in EPF for the last fiscal. The EPFO had provided a five-year-low interest rate of 8.55% to its subscribers for 2017-18.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news: Govt ratifies 8.65 per cent interest on EPF for 2018-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition