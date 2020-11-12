  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good News! Government to make PF contributions for these employees – Check details

By: |
Updated: Nov 12, 2020 2:11 PM

New employees recruited by such companies will be those who have either lost job between March 1 and September 30 or those who didn’t had employee provident fund number earlier.

Central Government, PF contribution , employees, PF, employee provident fund, EMPLOYER, EPFOThe benefits will be for all organizations registered with the EPFO.

Latest Government Scheme PF Contribution:  Ahead of Diwali 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced another set of stimulus packages for the economy on Thursday. Atma Nirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana is one such new proposal to bring in more individuals into the organized sector. The benefits will be for all organizations registered with the EPFO. New employees recruited by such companies will be those who have either lost their job between March 1 and September 30 or those who didn’t have the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) number earlier. This is the latest government scheme for a contribution towards PF account of employees.

The Central government will provide a subsidy for 2 years to organisations with an employee strength up to 1000 employees or less. The subsidy will be in the form of total contribution being made by the Central government. This means, 12 per cent of the employee’s contribution and 12 per cent of the employer’s contribution will be borne by the Central government.

Related News

If any organization’s employee strength is more than 1000 employees, the Central government will contribute only the employees’ contribution.

Such a benefit will be provided to only those employees with wages less than 15000 per month. The subsidy in the form of PF contributions will be directly credited into the Aadhaar-seeded PF account of the employee.

This scheme will be effective from October 1, 2020, for a period of two years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good News! Government to make PF contributions for these employees – Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ahead of festive season, 1 in 3 Indian professionals optimistic about their personal finances: Survey
2Health Insurance Claim: This is why your insurer may not settle the entire claim amount
3How a first-time investor should start investing to meet financial goals