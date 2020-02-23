Good news! Government employees get one time relaxation to claim stuck LTC claim

As per the rules, whenever a government employee claims LTC by air, he or she is required to book the air tickets directly from authorized travel agents.

There is good news for all those government employees who had travelled on LTC by air to visit Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and North-East Region (NER) during the period of January 2010 to June 2014 and booked the tickets through travel agents other than the ones authorized agents. The government has decided to grant one-time relaxation to such government employees who had availed LTC by air to visit J&K and NER during the period of January 2010 to June 2014 and booked the tickets through travel agents other than ‘Balmer Lawrie & Company’, ‘Ashok Travels & Tours’ and ‘IRCTC’, the only three authorized agents.

As per the rules, whenever a government employee claims LTC by air, he or she is required to book the air tickets directly from the airlines (Booking counters, website of airlines) or by utilizing the services of the authorized travel agents- ‘Balmer Lawrie & Company’, ‘ Ashok Travels & Tours’ and ‘IRCTC’.

However, there were several cases during the period of 2010-13 where the government employees had travelled on LTC by air to visit Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and North-East Region (NER) under the special dispensation scheme after booking the tickets through private travel agents due to lack of awareness of rules at that time.

The claims of these government employees were initially settled by the administrative authorities. However, after a few years when the audit authorities noticed the lapses, objections were raised on these claims and recoveries were ordered in such cases along with charging of penal interest.

In view of the financial hardships caused to these individuals, huge demands were received from ministries/Departments for grant of one-time relaxation in these cases.

Subsequently, in February 2020, the government has issued clarifications regarding relaxation of purchase of air tickets from authorized Travel Agents for the purpose of LTC. The relaxation has been provided subject to fulfillment of fare limit of LTC and other LTC conditions prevalent at the time of performance of the journey by the government employee.

The government has also reiterated that the instructions regarding booking of air tickets on LTC journey through authorized modes should be strictly complied by the government employees.