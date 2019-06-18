Good News: From entertainment, fine dine to fitness, get deals, discounts on your Visa card

Making someone feel special doesn't need a special occasion always, but gifting something without any specific reason makes a person happy. Although, gifting someone something material feels great, but Visa now gives you a reason to gift them a quality time that may give an unmatched feeling of love and joy. Be it a movie night or a soothing body massage or a long drive to nearby hill station or a dinner date at their favourite restaurant, Visa allows you the cherish these experiences that can enhance your relationship and keeps the love kicking all the time without burning a hole in your pocket. You may enjoy following little-known deals and discounts on such services till September 30 by making payments through your Visa cards. BookMyShow: You will get flat 50 per cent off (upto Rs 300) as instant discount on booking of minimum two movie tickets on BookMyShow site by making payment through VISA Signature credit and debit cards. UrbanClap: To avail 15 per cent discount on services like Health & Wealth, Massage at Home or Shifting Homes, you have to use the promo code URBANC151501 during checkout at UrbanClap website or mobile app. Gold\u2019s Gym: Staying fit becomes more attractive as you may now avail flat 50 per cent off (upto Rs 300) by mentioning the coupon code GIFT1000 while you make your payment with your Visa Card at any Gold's Gym outlet. Zoomcar: You may avail 20 per cent discount on Zoomcar by entering a unique coupon code that you may generate by clicking on the 'Generate Coupon Code' button on the site visaoffers.poshvine.com\/offers\/zoomcar-10257\/retail and then entering the first eight digits of your Visa card, mobile number and Email ID. The code will be sent to you through SMS and email. Dineout: To get 3 months free membership, register using the link bit.ly to receive the unique coupon code. Apply the coupon code while checking out of Dineout mobile app or website after selecting the All City \u2013 3 Months pack to avail the benefit. You will receive another unique coupon code 7 days prior to expiry of the 3-month pack for 40 per cent discount applicable on all Gourmet Passport Memberships. Gaana+: Avail 70 per cent flat discount, i.e. discounted price of Rs 299 against original price of Rs 999, by using coupon code - VISAGAANA299 while checking out of the Gaana+ site. Scootsy: Get 20 per cent off by entering the Voucher Code on Scootsy site that you receive through SMS and email after registering at bit.ly with mobile number, email ID and first 8 digits of Visa Card.