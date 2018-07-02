Good news for this state! Monthly pension increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000

The pension will be increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. (Reuters)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today announced to increase the pension of persons detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Defence of India (DIR) rules during the 1975-77 national emergency. The pension will be increased from Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 per month. She also announced to increase their medical assistance of Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 monthly.

Raje made the announcements at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of an over-bridge in Jhotwara area of the city. The chief minister said the proposed over-bridge will ease traffic congestion in the area and nearly 6 lakh people would be benefitted.