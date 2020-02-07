Good news for SBI customers! How cut in MCLR impacts existing home loan borrowers

Effective February 10, 2020, the MCLR of SBI has been cut by 5 basis points across all tenures.

There is good news for home loan borrowers of State Bank of India (SBI) who are paying EMI’s based on the bank’s MCLR. Effective February 10, 2020, the MCLR of SBI has been cut by 5 basis points across all tenures. The 1-year MCLR, to which the home loans are linked to, will now stand at 7.85 per cent as compared to 7.90 per cent. In December 2018, SBI 1-year MCLR was 8.5 per cent, while in December 2019, it has come down to 7.90 per cent. The actual effective home loan interest rate of SBI will, however, depend on the loan amount and other factors.

A lower MCLR means a fall in the EMI or the tenure of the loan. As a borrower, you stand top gain as and when the bank MCLR comes down. However, the impact may not be immediate as there is a reset-period clause in MCLR based home loans. It is generally of 12 months after which the interest rate gets reset. The immediate benefit will be to those who have their reset date in MCLR loan coming up in February or maybe March also.

Let us how a 0.6 per cent cut in home loan interest rate impacts your EMI and total interest cost.

Assuming one takes a home loan of Rs 30 lakh for 15 years, the savings in EMI and interest will be:

EMI Saved – Rs 1045 ( Annually Rs 12,542)

Total interest saved – Rs 1.90 lakh

The actual savings will depend on the tenure and the loan amount and any further revision in the MCLR. The bank may either reduce EMI or reduce the tenure of the loan to pass on the benefit of lower MCLR.

Banks are not allowed to offer MCLR home loans anymore. From October 1, 2019, the banks have to offer loans linked to an external benchmark only. Most banks including SBI have chosen to link loans to RBI’ repo rate. The banks will, however, continue to disclose and publish the MCLR for the borrowers with loans linked to MCLR. For those who had taken loan post-October 1, 2019, the bank’s repo linked lending rate (RLLR) will matter. Under RLLR, the transmission is expected to be faster and any revision in RBI repo rate will have to be passed on at least once in three months.