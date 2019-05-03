Good news for SBI Cardholders! Bank offers 5% cashback on purchase of jewellery on Akshaya Tritya

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 6:03:50 PM

Cardholders will get the benefit till May 7, 2019 by using all SBI credit cards, excluding Corporate Cards, at the stores of leading jewellers.

Akshaya Tritiya, gold, gold jewellery, jewellery making charges, precious stones, State Bank of India, SBI, SBI credit card, cashback on SBI cards, SBI Card & Payment Services, SBICPSL, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers, Kalyan JewellersCashback is available on purchase of jewellery (including making charges) and precious stones. (Image Source: SBI Cards)

To cash in on the traditional gold-buying mood of individuals, the State Bank of India (SBI) provides exclusive offers to its credit card holders on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on purchase of jewellery (including making charges) and precious stones from leading jewellers.

According to the offer made by SBI Card & Payment Services (SBICPSL), cardholders will get 5 per cent cashback on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000 and above made till May 7, 2019 by using all SBI credit cards, excluding Corporate Cards, at Senco Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers. However, the maximum cashback is capped at Rs 2,500 per card account.

The offer may be availed by visiting the respective jewellery store and is open to all residents of India holding a valid and current SBI Credit Card and to whom a communication is sent either by SBICPSL and/or merchant.

The cashback amount to be credited to the card account by Jun 25, 2019 and any query regarding the cashback will be entertained till Jul 25, 2019.

The exclusive cashback offer under these programmes cannot be clubbed with any other offer or discount extended by the participating brands as part of any other arrangement, however, all the existing offers, gifts, discounts etc, that are being offered can be availed by the cardholders apart of this exclusive offer.

So, while making transactions, cardholders should remember that they can avail additional cashback on the Billing Value, net of discount if any, from merchants.

Cautioning the cardholders, SBICPSL said that it will not accept any liability pertaining to the quality, delivery or after sales service of such products which shall be at the sole liability to merchant as SBI Cards does not endorse any of the products or brands being offered under the programme and.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news for SBI Cardholders! Bank offers 5% cashback on purchase of jewellery on Akshaya Tritya
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition