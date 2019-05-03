Good news for SBI Cardholders! Bank offers 5% cashback on purchase of jewellery on Akshaya Tritya

To cash in on the traditional gold-buying mood of individuals, the State Bank of India (SBI) provides exclusive offers to its credit card holders on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on purchase of jewellery (including making charges) and precious stones from leading jewellers. According to the offer made by SBI Card & Payment Services (SBICPSL), cardholders will get 5 per cent cashback on minimum transaction of Rs 25,000 and above made till May 7, 2019 by using all SBI credit cards, excluding Corporate Cards, at Senco Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers. However, the maximum cashback is capped at Rs 2,500 per card account. The offer may be availed by visiting the respective jewellery store and is open to all residents of India holding a valid and current SBI Credit Card and to whom a communication is sent either by SBICPSL and\/or merchant. The cashback amount to be credited to the card account by Jun 25, 2019 and any query regarding the cashback will be entertained till Jul 25, 2019. The exclusive cashback offer under these programmes cannot be clubbed with any other offer or discount extended by the participating brands as part of any other arrangement, however, all the existing offers, gifts, discounts etc, that are being offered can be availed by the cardholders apart of this exclusive offer. So, while making transactions, cardholders should remember that they can avail additional cashback on the Billing Value, net of discount if any, from merchants. Cautioning the cardholders, SBICPSL said that it will not accept any liability pertaining to the quality, delivery or after sales service of such products which shall be at the sole liability to merchant as SBI Cards does not endorse any of the products or brands being offered under the programme and.