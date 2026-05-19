In a move that could make PF withdrawals much faster and easier for millions of salaried employees, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch a new UPI-based withdrawal system that will allow subscribers to transfer their provident fund money directly into their bank accounts.

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Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said testing for the facility has already been completed and the service is expected to simplify the withdrawal process for over seven crore EPFO members.

“We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees’ provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member,” Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

At present, EPFO subscribers have to submit withdrawal claims and wait for processing, which many employees often find lengthy and complicated. The new system aims to reduce paperwork and give users quicker access to their savings.

Officials said subscribers will be able to check the amount eligible for withdrawal and transfer it directly to their Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts using their linked UPI ID and PIN.

Once the money reaches the account, members can use it freely for online payments, ATM withdrawals or other personal expenses.

WhatsApp support and faster claim settlement planned

The labour ministry is also working on improving communication and customer support services through WhatsApp.

Officials said EPFO members will soon be able to access important services by simply sending a “Hello” message to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp number.

The platform is expected to provide services such as PF balance details, last five transactions, claim status and other updates in local languages to make the process easier for users across the country.

The ministry said the service will be available round the clock and will particularly help members facing issues related to Aadhaar authentication or direct benefit transfer activation.

The service is expected to be rolled out within a month.

Meanwhile, EPFO has also expanded its auto-settlement system for claims. The limit for auto-settlement has already been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, allowing eligible members to receive funds within three days without manual intervention.

This facility helps members access money quickly for needs such as illness, education, marriage and housing.

EPFO says litigation and pending cases reduced

The labour minister also said EPFO has launched a focused effort to reduce pending legal disputes and improve grievance resolution.

Under the “Nidhi Aapke Nikat” programme, the organisation has been working to dispose of long-pending consumer and tribunal cases more quickly.

According to the ministry, pending consumer cases reduced from 4,936 in April 2024 to 2,646 by March 2026.

The overall number of pending litigation cases also reportedly came down significantly during the same period.

Officials said special focus was given to resolving cases pending for more than 10 years, with thousands of old disputes reportedly cleared through the initiative.

The ministry believes the combined push towards faster digital services, UPI integration and quicker grievance handling could significantly improve the overall experience for EPFO subscribers across India.