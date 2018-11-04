Good news for pensioners! SBI comes out with festive offer on pension loan

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 11:06 AM

SBI has come out with a limited period festive scheme for the pensioners who wish to celebrate Diwali without any financial constraint.

SBI pension loan, SBI, SBI loan, state bank of india, sbi pension plan for senior citizen, festive offer, Diwali offer SBI provides pension loans to Central, State Government and Defence pensioners who are not more that 76 years of age and draw their pension through one of its branches.

Good news for pensioners! Particularly those who are an SBI customer or draw their pension through any of the branches of the State Bank of India. For, SBI has come out with a limited period festive scheme for the pensioners who wish to celebrate Diwali without any financial constraint. The bank has, in fact, waived off processing fee on pension loans until 31.11.2018. Thus, you won’t have to pay any processing fee if you avail a pension loan from the SBI before the 30th November this year. However, before opting for this loan, you need to check out whether you are eligible for this loan or not.

What is SBI pension loan?

SBI provides pension loans to Central, State Government and Defence pensioners who are not more that 76 years of age and draw their pension through one of its branches. Such people can avail a pension loan from the concerned branch to meet their personal expenses.

1. Eligibility

(A) For Pensioners:

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

(i) For Central & State Government Pensioners:

The pensioner shouldn’t be more than 76 years of age. Besides, people whose pension is disbursed by Government Treasuries through cheques drawn in favour of SBI branches are also included included under the purview of the scheme, subject to certain conditions.

(ii) For Defence Pensioners:

Pensioners of Armed Forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force, Paramilitary Forces (CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, etc.), Coast Guards, Rashtriya Rifles and Assam Rifles whose Pension Payment Order is with SBI. There is no minimum age bar under the scheme, however, the maximum age at the time of availing the loan should be 76 years.

(B) For Family Pensioners (including Defence Family Pensioners) :

Family pensioner, i.e. spouse authorized to receive pension after the death of the pensioner, subject to condition that family pensioner should not be more than 76 years of age.

2. Loan Amount

(A) For Pensioners:

(i) For Central & State Government Pensioners

Minimum: Rs 25,000

Maximum: 18 months’ pension with a ceiling of:

(ii) For Defence Pensioners

Minimum: Rs 25,000

Maximum:

# 36 months’ pension with a ceiling of Rs 14 lakh for pensioners who are up to 56 years of age

# 18 months’ pension with a ceiling of:

(B) For Family Pensioners (including Defence Pensioners):

Minimum: Rs 25,000

Maximum: 18 months’ pension with a ceiling of:

3. Repayment Mode

Standing instruction to debit the pension account for recovery of the EMIs.

4. Processing Fees

(A) For Central and State Government Pensioners (including Family Pensioners):

Festival Offer: Nil Processing Fee till 30th November 2018.

(B) For Defence Pensioners: Nil

5. Margin

Nil

6. Prepayment Charges

# Any prepayment of EMIs in full or in part and closure of account before the end of the term will attract prepayment charges of 3% on the prepaid amount.

# No prepayment/ foreclosure charges will be applicable if the account is closed from the proceeds of a new loan account opened under the same scheme.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Good news for pensioners! SBI comes out with festive offer on pension loan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition