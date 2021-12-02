  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for homebuyers! Noida homes to be sold on carpet area now

By: |
December 02, 2021 12:56 PM

The move will reduce registration fee cost for the flats and lower the overall property acquisition cost of homebuyers.

Already RERA had mandated earlier that developers sell flats based on the carpet area instead of the super built-up area.

The Noida Authority has issued an order mandating that the registry of flats will now be on the ‘carpet’ area — much to the relief of countless homebuyers who have long been demanding that the registry of a flat should not be determined by the ‘super area’ — a factor that gives scope to developers to escalate the cost of apartments.

Hailing the order, industry experts said the move will reduce registration fee cost for the flats and lower the overall property acquisition cost of homebuyers.

Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said, “This order by the Noida Authority will bring much relief to homebuyers as it will reduce their registration fee cost for the flats and thereby lower their overall property acquisition cost. Already RERA had mandated earlier that developers sell flats based on the carpet area instead of the super built-up area. However, even while developers did mention the carpet area but there was ambiguity when it came to the registration of flats. It was mostly charged on the super area. With this order now, absolute clarity has been provided and homebuyers are set to benefit from this.”

(To be updated)

