Good news for HDFC Fixed Deposit customers: Your deposits to have Rs 5 lakh DICGC guarantee Now

If you previously invested in Fixed Deposit schemes offered by HDFC Ltd, here’s some good news for you. While HDFC Ltd has now merged with HDFC Bank, your existing fixed deposits in HDFC will now be covered by Rs 5 lakh guarantee under RBI’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) rules.

As per DICGC rules, deposits (including principal + interest) up to Rs 5 lakh in a scheduled bank are guaranteed. Now that HDFC Ltd has merged with HDFC Bank, this facility will also be available to Fixed Deposit customers of HDFC Ltd.

“Your existing HDFC Limited FD will also be covered by guarantee from DICGC, within an overall maximum limit of Rs 5 lacs (Principle & Interest) post-merger with HDFC Bank,” HDFC Bank says in a FAQ shared on its official website.

Also Read: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger impact on home loan, developer finances and mutual funds: What experts say

(to be updated)