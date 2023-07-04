scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Good news for HDFC Fixed Deposit customers: Your deposits to have Rs 5 lakh DICGC guarantee Now

HDFC-HDFCBank merger impact on Fixed Deposits: Customers to get Rs 5 lakh DICGC cover.

Written by PF Desk
HDFC merger impact on FD
HDFC Fixed Deposit to be covered by DICGC rules. Representational image/Pixabay

If you previously invested in Fixed Deposit schemes offered by HDFC Ltd, here’s some good news for you. While HDFC Ltd has now merged with HDFC Bank, your existing fixed deposits in HDFC will now be covered by Rs 5 lakh guarantee under RBI’s Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) rules.

As per DICGC rules, deposits (including principal + interest) up to Rs 5 lakh in a scheduled bank are guaranteed. Now that HDFC Ltd has merged with HDFC Bank, this facility will also be available to Fixed Deposit customers of HDFC Ltd.

“Your existing HDFC Limited FD will also be covered by guarantee from DICGC, within an overall maximum limit of Rs 5 lacs (Principle & Interest) post-merger with HDFC Bank,” HDFC Bank says in a FAQ shared on its official website.

Also Read

Also Read: HDFC-HDFC Bank merger impact on home loan, developer finances and mutual funds: What experts say

(to be updated)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 10:06 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS