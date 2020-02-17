Good news for ESI women beneficiaries! Confinement expenses under ESI Act increased to Rs 7500

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour& Employment (Independent Charge) chaired the meeting.

Keeping in view the rise in the cost of living index resulting in an increase in expenditure related to confinement, the ESI Corporation during its 181st meeting last week decided to increase the existing amount of confinement expenses from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 7500. This facility is provided to pregnant ladies who are unable to avail maternity services of ESIC dispensaries/ hospitals due to unavoidable reasons and take treatment in other hospitals.

Ministry of Labour said in a statement that the Revised Estimates for the current year (i.e. 2019-20) and Budget Estimates for the following year (i.e. 2020-21) have been adopted and approved during the meeting of ESIC.

Chairing the meeting, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour& Employment (Independent Charge), expressed satisfaction that ESIC has taken many new initiatives of for making the lives of beneficiaries easy. The minister talked about his recent visit to many ESIC Hospitals for assessing the real-time difficulties of IPs and steps taken towards improving the medical and other related services.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is India’s leading Social Security organization providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable Medical Care and a range of Cash Benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc.

The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed.

Who can get ESI cover?

The employees drawing wages up to Rs.21,000 a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.49 crore family units of workers.

As of now, the total beneficiary population of ESI Scheme stands over 13.56 crore. Ever since its inception in 1952, the ESI Corporation has, so far, set up 159 Hospitals, 1500/148 Dispensaries / ISM Units, 793 Branch/Pay Offices, 43 DCBOs and 63 Regional & Sub-Regional Offices.