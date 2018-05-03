Good news! EPFO introduces View Pension Passbook service for pensioners through Umang App

The pensioner can download the financial year-wise complete passbook details also.

Retirement fund body EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation), which is providing lost of e-services to its stakeholders, has announced the introduction of a new service for pensioners through the Umang App. If a pensioner wants to view his pension passbook, then he is required to click the ‘View Passbook’ option, where he has to enter the PPO Number and his Date of Birth.

Once the information fed gets successful validated, an OTP will be sent to the pensioner’s registered mobile number. After the pensioner enters the OTP, the ‘Pensioner Passbook’ will display his details, such as his name and DOB along with the information about the last pension credited. The pensioner can download the financial year-wise complete passbook details also.

It may be noted that a host of e-services provided by EPFO are already available through the UMANG aap, which include:

# Employee Centric services (View EPF Passbook, Raise claim, Track Claim),

# Employer Centric Services (Get remittance details by establishment ID, Get TRRN Status),

# General Services (Search Establishment, Search EPFO Office, Know Your claim Status, Account details on SMS, Account details on Missed Calls),

# Pensioner Services (Update Jeevan Praman),

# eKYC services (Aadhaar Seeding).