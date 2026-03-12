Over the past one year, Indian investors have seen very different stories play out across major asset classes. Gold has surged sharply, equities have moved in a choppy range, and fixed deposit (FD) rates have started cooling after staying at multi-year highs for a long period.

As of March 12, 2026, gold prices have climbed to around Rs 1,59,624 per 10 grams (24 karat), according to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). In fact, gold has delivered an impressive 86% return in the last one year.

Stock markets, however, have been far less exciting during the same period. The benchmark BSE Sensex is currently around 76,088, up just 2.73% in one year, while the Nifty 50 is at 23,626, delivering roughly 5.11% growth over the past year.

At the same time, fixed deposit rates — which had risen sharply after the Reserve Bank of India increased interest rates over the past year — have gradually moved lower.

These contrasting market movements raise an interesting question for investors: which asset class has actually created the most wealth over time?

To understand this better, it helps to step back and look at a longer period.

What if Rs 1 lakh was invested 20 years ago?

Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFP CM, Group CEO & CIO at Wise FinServ, says every generation of investors tends to have its favourite investment.

“For some, safety lies in fixed deposits. For others, gold remains the ultimate store of value. Equity investors, on the other hand, believe patience in the stock market eventually rewards discipline,” he says.

Instead of debating which asset is superior, he suggests looking at history.

“What if an investor had placed Rs 1 lakh twenty years ago in different assets and allowed the investment to quietly compound? The outcomes tell an interesting story about how money grows over long periods,” Yadav explains.

What Rs 1 lakh could have become in 20 years

Asset Class Annual Return Value After 20 Years Fixed Deposits 7.29% ₹4.08 lakh Gold 16.35% ₹20.7 lakh Nifty 50 TRI 12.43% ₹10.4 lakh Sensex TRI 12.19% ₹10.0 lakh Flexi Cap Funds (Category Avg.) 12.39% ₹10.3 lakh Multi Cap Funds (Category Avg.) 13.07% ₹11.6 lakh Mid Cap Funds (Category Avg.) 14.28% ₹14.4 lakh

(Source: Wise FinServ)

The data highlights how different asset classes have behaved over long periods — and how compounding plays a crucial role in wealth creation.

Fixed Deposits: Safe but slower growth

For millions of Indian households, fixed deposits remain the first step into investing. Their biggest attraction is stability and capital protection.

Using the Weighted Average Domestic Term Deposit Rate (WADTDR) published by the Reserve Bank of India, long-term deposit returns average around 7.29% annually.

At that rate, an investment of Rs 1 lakh made twenty years ago would grow to around Rs 4.08 lakh today.

The reason many investors prefer FDs is simple — the returns are predictable and the risk is relatively low compared with market-linked investments.

However, the downside is that returns from FDs often struggle to beat inflation over long periods, which means the real purchasing power of the money may not increase significantly.

Akshat Garg, Head of Research & Product at Choice Wealth, says investors must also remember that FD examples are nominal returns.

“FD examples are nominal, so inflation erodes real purchasing power,” Garg explains.

Current fixed deposit rates of major banks

Bank Rates INDIAN: PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Punjab National Bank 6.60% Union Bank 6.60% Bank of India 6.60% Indian Bank 6.60% Bank of Baroda 6.60% Canara Bank 6.50% State Bank of India 6.45% INDIAN: PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Bandhan Bank 7.25% RBL Bank 7.20% IndusInd Bank 7.00% Yes Bank 7.00% HDFC Bank 6.45% ICICI Bank 6.45% Axis Bank 6.45% Data as on respective banks’ website on Mar 06, 2026; Rates for deposits under ₹3 Cr; Compiled by BankBazaar.com.

Gold: A powerful performer over the long term

Gold has traditionally been seen more as jewellery or a symbol of wealth rather than a mainstream investment. But over the past two decades, the yellow metal has delivered surprisingly strong returns.

Historical price data suggests gold generated an annualised return of around 16.35% over the last 20 years.

At that pace, Rs 1 lakh invested in gold two decades ago would now be worth roughly Rs 20.7 lakh.

Several global events helped push gold prices higher during this period. For example:

-The 2008 Global Financial Crisis

-Periods of global inflation and currency volatility

-Geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty

During such times, investors often move money toward gold because it is widely seen as a safe-haven asset.

Why gold becomes attractive during uncertain markets

Gold tends to shine when financial markets struggle or when global uncertainty rises.

Investors often turn to gold because it acts as a store of value and is seen as a hedge against inflation. It tends to perform well when currencies weaken and provides diversification during market volatility.

For instance, in periods when stock markets faced corrections or uncertainty — such as the global financial crisis or periods of geopolitical stress — gold prices often saw strong upward moves.

However, experts also point out that gold investments have their own limitations.

Akshat Garg notes that actual investor returns can be lower than headline numbers, especially when gold is purchased as jewellery.

“Buying jewellery incurs making charges and GST which reduce effective returns,” he explains.

Equity markets: Volatile in the short term, rewarding in the long term

Stock markets rarely offer a smooth journey. Corrections and volatility are a normal part of investing in equities. Yet history shows that long-term participation in equity markets has rewarded patient investors.

According to data based on the Total Return Index (TRI) — which includes reinvested dividends — the Nifty 50 TRI delivered around 12.43% annual returns over the last two decades. Similarly, the Sensex TRI generated roughly 12.19% annually.

At those levels, Rs 1 lakh invested in the Nifty 50 TRI would have grown to about Rs 10.4 lakh, and the same investment linked to the Sensex TRI would be worth around Rs 10 lakh today.

Equity mutual funds have also produced comparable long-term outcomes.

According to Value Research data:

-Flexi Cap funds delivered around 12.39% annual returns

-Multi Cap funds around 13.07%

-Mid Cap funds roughly 14.28%

These category averages are based on regular plans for consistency since direct plans were introduced only in 2013.

The hidden assumptions in return calculations

While these long-term numbers look impressive, experts say investors must understand the assumptions behind them. Akshat Garg explains that headline returns may not fully reflect the actual investor experience. “Equity estimates assume dividends were reinvested and ignore brokerage, fund fees and taxes,” he says.

Similarly, gold investments may involve additional costs, and FD returns may lose purchasing power due to inflation.

The key takeaway, according to Garg, is that productive assets and real assets have historically delivered stronger growth than conservative savings instruments.

“Patient exposure to productive assets (equities) or real assets (gold) delivered far higher nominal gains than conservative FDs over twenty years,” he says.

What investors should learn from 20 years of data

Looking at two decades of investment history reveals an important lesson: no single asset class dominates every cycle.

Fixed deposits provide stability and capital protection

Gold often performs well during periods of uncertainty

Equities play a major role in long-term wealth creation

Ajay Kumar Yadav says investors should avoid trying to predict the next best-performing asset.

“Trying to identify the next best-performing asset is rarely the winning strategy. Over long periods, investors who maintain a balanced allocation across assets generally build stronger and more resilient portfolios,” he explains.

In the end, wealth creation rarely happens overnight. More often, it is the result of time, patience and the quiet power of compounding.

