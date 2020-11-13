  • MORE MARKET STATS

Gold rush: Know how digital gold can be a smart buy

November 13, 2020 1:15 AM

Digital gold is offered by MMTC-PAMP, Safegold, AugmontGoldtech and Stock Holding Corp of India Ltd. It can also be bought via payment apps

Any resident or non-resident Indian can buy digital gold.Any resident or non-resident Indian can buy digital gold.

By Gautam Kumar

This Dhanteras, if you are planning to buy gold, you can opt for digital gold by buying it online and holding it in electronic form. Whenever an investor buys digital gold, it is backed by equivalent amounts of physical gold. In India, digital gold is offered by AugmontGoldtech, MMTC-PAMP, Safegold and Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd. Nowadays, digital gold can also be bought via payment aggregator apps or stock brokers. They offer digital gold in association with the above mentioned players.

Related News

Why should one buy digital gold?
One can buy digital gold for as low as Rs 1. It also offers the flexibility of accumulating gold through SIP to build long-term wealth. If you hold physical gold, risk of theft always looms. It can be parked in bank lockers but comes with an additional cost. On the other hand investors don’t have to worry about security of digital gold as the physical gold, which digital gold is backed by, is secured in the vaults of providers and the onus of its security completely lies with them. However, as digital gold is backed by physical gold, some of the providers ask for storage charges but only if you hold it beyond a certain point of time. Some of them even offer free storage.

Digital gold providers appoint an independent trustee which ensures an equal amount of physical gold against the digital gold of mentioned quality is kept secured in the vaults at all points of time.

Who can buy it?
Any resident or non-resident Indian can buy digital gold. Buying is very convenient as KYC is required only if one buys over and above the threshold limit. Digital gold can be sold back to the providers and investors do not have to be dependent on market participants to sell their holdings. Hence, liquidity risk is not there. Investors can sell their entire holdings of digital gold or part thereof at any time.

Investors shouldn’t worry about purity as well as it is backed by 24-carat physical gold with either 99.99% or 99.95% fineness. Digital gold can also be converted into physical gold and delivered at your doorstep. One can even convert digital gold into jewellery at jewellers partnered with digital gold providers.

The writer is co-founder, pennywiseapp

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Gold rush Know how digital gold can be a smart buy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Paytm registers 2x growth in digital gold, 40% buyers from smaller towns
2Homebuyers, developers to benefit from FM’s big bang announcements for real estate
3Good News! Government to make PF contributions for these employees – Check details