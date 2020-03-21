How recession, inflation, US interest rate impact gold price in India

Depending on an investor’s age, 10-20 per cent of one’s portfolio should be invested in gold.

Gold price in India is keeping the investors on the tenterhooks. Those who are looking to invest in gold are confused whether gold price will increase or decrease in future. Some are waiting for the gold price to fall down while others think the price of gold will go up. The market scenario is looking grim for other front line asset class such as equity or debt, which gives them the hope that gold price will rise. As an investor, the right allocation amongst all asset class is what matters the most.

On MCX India, the spot price of gold per 10 gram was nearly Rs 40,395 on March 19, nearly Rs 4000 from the high of about Rs 44000 reached earlier in the year. The gold futures contracts of April were, however, trading at a much lower price at Rs 39,800.

Something doesn’t seem to go as per the popular theory. Gold is often considered to be safe haven for money especially in times of recessionary environment. “In history, we have seen a high correlation between gold as an asset and recession or economic crisis. This mainly happens due to mentality, as people feel safe about investing in gold. Even if tomorrow INR or US dollar is not in trade, still gold holds its value during an exchange of goods and services,” says Sousthav Chakrabarty, CEO, and Director, Capital Quotient.

One primary reason being attributed to the rise of the gold price is the lowering on interest rate in the US. Investors shun low-yielding investments and, therefore, at times when there is a low rate of interest, gold demand increases pushing the price higher.

So, with the US interest rates moving down to near zero, what impact does it have on gold prices in India? “Gold prices overall move in a symmetric trend. It doesn’t happen that in the US, gold will fall and in India, gold will rise. There could be a rise and fall, the difference depends on the currency. So, to answer this first, we need to understand that in extreme situations like slowdown or crisis, US interest rates move down to zero. And that answers why gold prices increase,” says Chakrabarty.

Traditionally, gold has been considered as a hedge against inflation. However, is it true and has it been the case always? “There is not a strong correlation between inflation and gold. Of course, central banks take measures to control inflation with the help of monetary policy. But there is no relationship between how these measures impact gold. Gold price in India moves based on global demand and currency,” informs Chakrabarty.

Rather than trying to time the market, the investors who wish to take exposure in gold may buy at any level for the long term goals. Whether gold price increase or decrease today, your investment should be for the long term. “Depending on an investor’s age, 10-20 per cent of one’s portfolio should be invested in gold. For gold investment purpose, one should choose Gold Bonds over Gold ETFs or physical gold,” adds Chakrabarty.