Gold, Platinum, Signature – there are many types of Debit, Credit cards; Know which one is suitable for you

An increasing number of Indians are using various means of payments apart from cash. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and India Macro Advisor (IMA) data, with over 130 crore debit cards in use, almost every Indian now have one, while over 15 crore credit cards are now in use.

ATM-cum-Debit cards are now almost automatically issued when a bank account is opened and many people also opt for new debit or credit cards.

While opting for a new card, the consumer has several options to choose from, but people are unaware of the various choices that they may have based on their account type. As a result they miss out on various offers and services.

So, while a debit or credit card is offered or opted for, you should be aware of the features to ensure that the card suits your spending needs and you may put it in optimum use.

Following are the synopsis of different types of Visa cards along with their benefits, which enable you choose a card that is most suitable for you:

Classic Card

A Classic Card is the most basic Visa card, which has following benefits:

· Assistance from across the world, 24/7 by Visa’s Global Customer Assistance Services

· Emergency card replacement

· Emergency cash advance

Gold Card

A Visa Gold Card has following value-based benefits:

· Global acceptance

· Emergency card replacement

· Cash disbursement services

· Travel assistance

· Global ATM Network

· Medical and legal referral and assistance

· Toll-free access to Visa’s Global Customer Assistance Services 24/7

· Special recognition and offers at retail, dining, travel and entertainment establishments around the world

Platinum Card

A Visa Platinum Card has enhanced benefits like:

· Global acceptance

· Global customer assistance

· Emergency card replacement

· Cash disbursement services

· Global ATM Network

· Medical and legal referral and assistance

· Hundreds of deals, discounts and privileges

· Visa Platinum Concierge – a 24/7 service. From travel research and reservations, to booking tickets to a show, to buying gifts for loved ones

Signature Card

A Visa Signature Card has enhanced privileges and benefits like:

· Global acceptance

· Global customer assistance

· Emergency card replacement

· Cash disbursement services

· Global ATM Network

· Medical and legal referral and assistance

· Hundreds of deals, discounts and privileges

.· Visa Airport Lounge

· Visa Signature Concierge – a 24/7 service. From travel research and reservations, to booking tickets to a show, to buying gifts for loved ones

Infinite Card

A Visa Infinite Card has exclusive and experiential benefits like:

· Global acceptance

· Global customer assistance

· Emergency card replacement

· Cash disbursement services

· Global ATM Network

· Medical and legal referral and assistance

· Hundreds of deals, discounts and privileges

· Visa Airport Lounge

· Visa Infinite Concierge – a 24/7 service. From travel research and reservations, to booking tickets to a show, to buying gifts for loved ones