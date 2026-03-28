Gold mutual funds have quietly emerged as one of the strongest performers across timeframes, beating most categories in the mutual fund universe. However, when it comes to long-term wealth creation over a 10-year period, there is just one equity category that has managed to edge past gold funds — small cap mutual funds.

The comparison, based on data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Value Research, highlights an interesting shift in how different asset classes have delivered returns across market cycles.

Gold vs equity: the 10-year winner

Over a 10-year period, gold mutual funds have delivered a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.87%. This is a strong performance, especially considering gold is traditionally viewed as a defensive or safe-haven asset.

However, small cap mutual funds — which invest in smaller, high-growth companies — have marginally outperformed gold with a 15.95% CAGR over the same period. This makes small cap funds the only major mutual fund category to beat gold funds in the 10-year return comparison among key categories such as large cap, mid cap, flexi cap, ELSS, and hybrid funds.

It is important to note that if sub-categories within thematic funds are included, PSU funds have delivered even higher returns of around 16.50% CAGR over 10 years, surpassing both gold and small cap funds. However, for the purpose of this analysis, broader categories have been considered.

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Gold funds dominate shorter timeframes

While small caps have taken the lead over a decade, gold funds have clearly dominated across shorter time horizons.

Gold mutual fund returns:

1-year return: 59.08%

3-year return: 24.68% CAGR

5-year return: 32.56% CAGR

These numbers show that gold funds have significantly outperformed most mutual fund categories in recent years. The rally has been particularly sharp in the last one year, where gold funds have delivered exceptional returns.

Interestingly, silver as a commodity has outperformed gold in the 1-year and 3-year periods, but gold continues to hold stronger consistency across longer durations.

Equity funds struggle in the short term

The recent outperformance of gold funds also reflects the relatively weak performance of equity markets in the past year. Most equity mutual fund categories have delivered negative returns over the last one year.

Except for midcap funds, key categories such as small cap, large cap, ELSS, multicap, and mid & large cap funds have seen declines. This aligns with the broader market trend, where benchmark indices like the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 have fallen around 3% to 5% over the past year.

Despite this short-term volatility, small cap funds have still delivered strong medium-term returns, with 17.87% CAGR over 3 years and 17.27% CAGR over 5 years, showcasing their long-term growth potential.

Physical gold mirrors strong performance

The strong performance of gold mutual funds is backed by a sharp rise in physical gold prices. According to data from the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA):

10-year trend (2016–2026): Gold prices surged from around Rs 30,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh per 10 grams — delivering 390% absolute returns and about 17.22% CAGR

5-year trend (2021–2026): Prices jumped from Rs 47,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh — translating to roughly 26% CAGR

1-year trend (2025–2026): Gold prices doubled from about Rs 72,000 to Rs 1.47 lakh — a massive 104% return

This sharp rally in gold prices has directly contributed to the strong performance of gold mutual funds.

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What is driving gold’s surge?

Several global and domestic factors have fueled the rise in gold prices:

Global uncertainty: Ongoing geopolitical tensions and economic instability have pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold

Inflation hedge: Gold has historically preserved purchasing power during high inflation periods

Strong domestic demand: Consistent retail demand in India, along with currency fluctuations, has supported price growth

These factors have helped gold outperform not just debt and hybrid funds, but also most equity categories in recent years.

Gold vs small caps: different roles for investors

The comparison between gold funds and small cap funds highlights a key investment insight — both asset classes serve very different purposes.

Gold funds offer stability, act as a hedge against uncertainty, and perform well during volatile periods

Small cap funds provide higher growth potential but come with greater risk and volatility

While small caps have narrowly beaten gold over 10 years, gold’s dominance across 1, 3, and 5-year periods shows its importance in a diversified portfolio.

Summing up…

Gold mutual funds have emerged as one of the most consistent performers across timeframes, outperforming almost all mutual fund categories in the short to medium term. However, for long-term investors, small cap funds remain the only major category that has managed to stay ahead over a decade — albeit by a very small margin.

For investors, the takeaway is clear: instead of choosing one over the other, a balanced allocation between equity (especially small caps) and gold could help navigate both growth opportunities and market uncertainties more effectively.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.