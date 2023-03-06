Gold loses its sheen while real estate gains favour from women investors: Survey

At a time when housing sales have reached an all-time high, women are a key homebuyer segment. 83% women respondents in ANAROCK’s most recent Consumer Sentiment Survey were found looking at homes priced above Rs 45 lakh. The Rs 45 – 90 lakh budget range is the ‘sweet spot’ for 36% of women home seekers, and 27% prefer premium homes priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 cr. 20% prefer luxury homes priced >Rs 1.5 cr. Affordable homes priced under Rs 45 lakh are the least preferred.

The survey also finds that gold has lost its sheen even as real estate has gained favour from women investors. At least 65% women homebuyers now prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20% favouring the stock markets. Just 8% of women respondents favour gold, and 7% prefer FDs.

Commenting on the same, Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman – ANAROCK Group, says, “Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends – from bigger homes, ready-to-move

properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want. And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market.”

More women are now also buying property for investment. As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from the previous survey. It now stands at 77:23, where it was previously 82:18. Of the total of 5,500 survey participants, 50% of respondents were women and among these, more than 80% consider the current time as ideal for buying homes.

Advantage – Women Homebuyers

There are many benefits that Indian women can avail by buying and registering properties in their names: