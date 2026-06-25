Domestic gold-loan lenders are well ring-fenced from price correction risks despite the recent increase in the regulatory loan-to-value (LTV) cap to 85%, according to a report by Crisil Ratings.

These lenders have adopted conservative guards while lending, including keeping the LTV ratio in the range of 65-75% and sticking to prudent risk management practices, it said.

“The sector’s resilience, riding on robust processes, such as regular mark-to-market (MTM) valuation of gold, adequate LTV buffers and streamlined auction processes, is reflected in negligible credit cost borne by lenders in this segment over the past decade,” the report stated.

While gold prices have risen sharply since FY24, they have remained volatile and susceptible to macroeconomic factors. Conducting a stress test, Crisil Ratings looked at daily spot gold rates over the past 25 years and analysed a 90-day rolling window as the process from call notice to auction typically concludes within 45-75 days after loan maturity. As per Crisil’s analysis, the sharpest decline in gold prices during such periods was 20% while price drops of over 10% occurred in only about 2% of instances.

The RBI’s requirement to calculate LTV using the 30-day moving average gold price provides an additional shield against price volatility, it said, adding that lenders are likely to continue focusing on internal risk management policies as they expand their portfolios to leverage growing demand.

While higher permitted LTVs and gold price volatility warrant monitoring, the loss-given-default risk in the segment remains structurally low, it added.

Crisil also examined borrower repayment behaviour across various loan cohorts, recovery patterns in gold loan-focused non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and collection performance of securitised gold-loan pools.

The study showed three key determinants of ultimate credit cost for gold-loan lenders: prepayments before loan maturity; LTV at the time of disbursement and on an MTM basis; and timely auctions during periods of sustained price falls.

“Our analysis of 12-month bullet repayment loans indicates repayment of around 90% by the end of the tenure, primarily due to high pre-closures. Of the balance, more than 75% of amounts remaining unpaid by the scheduled maturity are settled by the borrowers post contract maturity but prior to auction. This leaves a minuscule portion, typically less than 3% of the gold loans disbursed, recovered through auction of the jewellery pledged as collateral,” said Aparna Kirubakaran, director-financial sector, Crisil Ratings.

Crisil evaluated the risk of losses due to a possible decline in gold prices under different scenarios. Said Deepanshu Singla, director-structured finance, Crisil Ratings, “Our empirical analysis indicates no loss on the principal amount, post-auction, at the portfolio level, with sensitivity analysis showing full principal recovery across LTV scenarios. Recovery of the accrued interest, the biggest challenge, benefits from buffers maintained by NBFCs and interest rebates offered to encourage borrowers to make periodic interest payments. This keeps the MTM LTV ratio in check.”